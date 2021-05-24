MATT RESNICK
PAOLA — Chanute High School’s track and field team will be well-represented at the upcoming Kansas Class 4A State Track and Field Tournament.
Competing in Friday’s Regional meet at Paola High School, the Blue Comets racked up a number of top finishes, resulting in 28 student-athletes heading to State – 10 individual state-qualifiers and five relay team entrants. As a team, the Chanute boys placed third, while the Blue Comet girls slotted into fifth at the nine-school event.
Among Chanute’s standout performances, sophomore Rawly Chard blazed to first-place finishes in the 200- and 400-meter dashes, and Madison Hughes collected a pair of second-place finishes in the 100m and 200m.
Chanute earned gold in the 4x100-meter relay en route to a new school record. Its 4x400m relay team also placed first, and is currently the top-ranked team in that category in the state. On the girls’ side the Blue Comets qualified a trio of relay teams (4x100m, 4x400m, 4x800m) for State.
After spending a decade as track coach at Arkansas City High School, Matt Kmiec took the reins of the Blue Comet track and field program last March, only to see the season snuffed out by the COVID-19 pandemic. In his first full season here, Kmiec said he couldn’t be more pleased with his squad’s performance.
“We are very proud of our team’s performance,” Kmiec said. “They showed a lot of grit and determination. This is a very competitive group of athletes.”
Kmiec said Friday’s showing was a total team effort.
“It’s hard to pinpoint any individual performance because they all did such a great job,” he said. “Our boys 4 by 100 setting a school record is obviously noteworthy, and the boys 4 by 400 being number one in the state is special.”
Kmiec touched on Chard’s phenomenal sophomore campaign.
“Rawley has a chance to get four gold medals at State, which is incredibly rare,” he said, also noting that Hughes has the potential to reach the podium four times as well.
In order to carry their current momentum over to the State meet in Wichita, Kmiec said his team needs to continue to trust their training regimen “and keep believing they’re special.”
“We won’t have much of a change in practice this week compared to last week,” he said. “Our program is designed for the athletes to peak right now. It will be fun to see them have big performances this week.”
The Class 4A State meet is slated for May 28 at Cessna Stadium on the campus of Wichita State University.
“I really want to thank the community for rallying around this team and showing great support,” Kmiec said. “Hopefully, we will see a lot of Comet blue at the meet on Friday.”
Chanute High results
(Note: Top four finishes qualified for State)
— Girls —
• Madison Hughes: 100m dash, second place (12.71); 200m dash, second place (26.74)
• Abby Stephenson: 400m dash, fifth place (69.08)
• Ava Campbell: 400m dash, sixth place (69.65)
• Jerica Hockett: 3200m run, sixth place (14:31.52)
• Evelyn Fewins: 100m hurdles, sixth place (19.00); 300m hurdles, sixth place (54.64)
• Zoe Speaks: 300m hurdles, fifth place (54.18)
• 4x100m relay team, third place (51.47): Camrie Ranabarger, Hughes, Stephenson, Kynleigh Chard (alternates: Addison Moore, Kienry Follmer)
• 4x400m relay team, fourth place (4:29.36): Hughes, Chard, Stephenson, Speaks (alternates: Ava Campbell, Mattilyn Cranor)
• 4x800m relay team, second place (11:16.91): Bella Becannon, Reese Clements, Stephenson, Fewins (alternates Jerica Hockett, Mackenzie Crapson)
• Brandi Schoenhofer: high jump, third place, 4’10”
• Timmen Goracke: pole vault, fifth place, 7’
• Brandi Schoenhofer: triple jump, fifth place, 32’4.25”
• Mattilyn Cranor: shot put, fifth place, 33’2”; discus, fifth place, 101’3”; javelin, fifth place, 106’3”
• Meredith Hicks: Discus, fourth place, 102’2”
— Boys —
• Rawly Chard: 200m dash, first place (22.90); 400m dash, first place (50.98)
• Quentin Harris: 100m dash, second place (11.04; high jump, fifth place, 5’10”; long jump, fifth place, 20’7”
• Eric Erbe: 200m dash, third place (23.20)
• Dagen Dean: 200m, fourth place (23.30); long jump, sixth place, 20’1.5”
• William Guan: 400m dash, third place (51.68)
• Kaden Morley: 110m hurdles, sixth place (16.42)
• Bryce Bingham: 300m hurdles, second place (40.87)
• 4x100m relay team, first place, school record (43.30): Harris, Chard, Erbe, Dean
• 4x400m relay, first place (3:27.79): Guan, Bingham, Chard, Erbe (alternate Brock Godinez)
• 4x800m relay team, fifth place (8:36.06)
• Kolten LaCrone: shot put, fifth place, 44’2”; discus, third place, 138’11”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.