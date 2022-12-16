Each year, the Kansas Football Coaches Association honors seniors across the sunflower state for their work on the gridiron by selecting players to All-State teams for each classification, including 8-Man and the newly-sponsored 6-Man. The KFBCA released its 2022 selections on Monday, and four area athletes earned a spot on the lists.
Ty Leedy, Offensive Athlete - Chanute
Chanute senior running back Ty Leedy earned his nomination to the Class 4A All-State team as a nonstop threat with the ball. Leedy ran for 1,249 yards and 17 touchdowns on the ground, averaging nearly 11 yards per touch.
Leedy took numerous carries for 50-plus yards, including a season-long breakaway of 75 yards during a week eight matchup with Labette County.
The 5-foot-8, 160-pound tailback often lined up in the slot for the Blue Comets, adding to an already deep passing game. Leedy came out of the slot and backfield for seven receptions, taking those for 125 yards.
A season-best performance for Leedy came during a first round playoff game with Kansas City-Schlagle, where he took just nine carries for 196 yards and three scores.
Dagen Dean, Defensive End - Chanute
On the other side of the ball, Chanute was blessed with stellar play from senior defensive end Dagen Dean. The Sports in Kansas Defensive Player of the Year used his speed and explosiveness to anchor the Blue Comets on defense.
Dean recorded 65 total tackles on the year, grabbing nearly half of those himself. Dean also grabbed nine sacks and six more tackles for loss against a schedule filled with run-heavy squads. Even with a mainly run-based look, Dean was behind the line of scrimmage pressuring the quarterback on a vast majority of passing plays.
The 6-foot-4, 200-pound defensive phenom had the widest impact against Kansas City-Schlagle, going for six stops, two sacks and another two tackles for loss.
“I am proud of them, as it’s extremely hard to get kids nominated to that team because they only take 11 on offense and 11 on defense,” Chanute head coach Clete Frazell said. “Since I have been head coach, we’ve only had Briley Peavey (2019), Kolten LaCrone (2021), and now Ty Leedy and Dagen Dean. If you get on that All-State team, you are a legit stud.
“The 4A coaches all met in Wichita and watched film of each nominee before voting,” Frazell continued. “So (Dagen and Ty) deserve it, they have both worked extremely hard to get to that level as players.”
Maddox Johnson, Defensive Tackle - Humboldt
Landing on the Class 2A list was Humboldt senior defensive tackle Maddox Johnson. Suiting up for all 11 games for the Cubs, Johnson provided 40 tackles — of which 29 were solo — and a pair of sacks on the interior defensive line. The defensive nuisance also corralled seven stops for negative yardage.
Johnson even tried to make an impact on the score from the defense. The 5-foot-9 Cub blocked a punt during a week five matchup with Eureka, and recovered a fumble in each of Humboldt’s matchups with Osage City.
Trey Sommer, Punter - Humboldt
Humboldt also received honors for senior punter Trey Sommer, though the selection to special teams seems symbolic in nature, as his main impact was on offense as a dual-threat quarterback. Sports in Kansas nominated Sommer to their All-State First Team as one of three running backs in Class 2A.
Sommer did have a great season booting the ball away on fourth down, however. He averaged 35.9 yards per punt, landing a total of six kicks inside the opponent’s 20-yard line. Sommer landed a season-long kick of 54 yards during the Regional matchup with Osage City.
The 6-foot-2 all-around athlete also collected 30 touchdowns on the year, providing a total of 169 yards per game for his squad. Sommer also completed 56.4 percent of passes from under center.
“it’s always good to see the young men you put so much time in with, get recognized for their hard work and talents. They are both very deserving to be a part of that team,” Humboldt head coach Logan Wyrick said. “The KFBCA is a very difficult team to be selected to.”
