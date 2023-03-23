Humboldt SOFT 2022
The defending Tri-Valley League champion Humboldt Cubs will look to make it nine-straight this season, and Brad Piley enters his 18th season as head coach with plenty of talent to make it happen.

“We have a lot of experience returning, with two good pitchers and a lot of team speed,” Piley said. “My whole team looks like they have already improved from last year.”

