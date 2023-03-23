The defending Tri-Valley League champion Humboldt Cubs will look to make it nine-straight this season, and Brad Piley enters his 18th season as head coach with plenty of talent to make it happen.
“We have a lot of experience returning, with two good pitchers and a lot of team speed,” Piley said. “My whole team looks like they have already improved from last year.”
The Cubs lost starting shortstop Kirstyn Murrow and pitcher Brooklyn Ellis to graduation. Ready to fill their spot is a bevy of returning letterman and All-TVL selections.
Seniors Emily Ross and Carsyn Haviland return to the lineup as first team selections a season ago. Senior Karley Wools was an all-league honorable mention, while seniors Morgan Sterling and Chloe Daniels and sophomores Shelby Shaughnessy and Chanlynn Wrestler return with plenty of varsity experience.
“We should have good defense and good hitting, along with excellent pitching,” Piley said. “The key to our team having a good year will be hitting against good pitching.”
Piley noted that a trio of incoming freshmen are expected to make an immediate impact at the varsity level. Pitcher Taevyn Baylor and infielders Skylar Hottenstein and Laney Hull add depth to an already deep Humboldt roster.
Piley and his squad have an obvious goal of winning a league title, but that is overshadowed by larger goals to win their regional and return to the state tournament.
Standing in the way of the Cubs is a pair of tough TVL teams from Bluestem and Erie, along with an even tougher route through substate.
Sophomores Anna Heisler, Leslie Neighbors and Lizzy Neely and freshman Alexandra Willie round out the Humboldt roster.
This season marks Piley’s 22nd year as a softball coach, and he is joined in the dugout by assistant coach Dave Taylor.
Humboldt begins its 2023 campaign with a road matchup against Neodesha on March 27.
2023 Softball Schedule
3/27 V @ Neodesha
3/30 V @ Erie
3/31 JV @ Labette County
4/3 V vs Bluestem
4/6 V @ Fredonia
4/11 V @ Eureka
4/13 V vs Burlington
4/20 JV @ Iola
4/21 V Lindsey Friederich Memorial Tournament
4/25 V vs Cherryvale
5/4 V vs Osawatomie
5/8 V @ Caney Valley
5/15-5/18 V @ Regionals
5/25-5/26 V @ State
