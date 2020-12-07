ROBERT MAGOBET
ERIE – The stands were bizarrely empty. Players and coaches on the bench were spaced out on the sidelines wearing masks. And huddles during timeouts commenced with a basic simultaneous clap as opposed to players bringing it in with closed fists together in the air.
But none of these changes in this COVID-19 year stopped both Erie basketball teams from dominating Southeast High School Friday night at Erie High School in their first games of year. The Lady Red Devils thrashed the Lady Lancers 60-24. And the No. 9-ranked team in Kansas Class 2A, the Red Devils, rolled over the Lancers by a score of 69-51.
Lady Red Devils
Lady Red Devils’ starting senior point guard Skylar Clevenger had a game-high 14 points, while sophomore shooting guard Mia Pemberton and junior post-player Sarah Stark had 10 points apiece. Senior post-player Maddie Kramer put up nine, and senior small forward Jenna LaRue had eight.
Erie head basketball coach Sindy Daniels said she liked her team’s performance, given the circumstances.
“It was great. I was a little nervous coming in just not knowing,” Daniels said. “We had Jenna LaRue that hadn’t played last year. She was out with a knee injury. And she came in, gave her the chance to start. ... It was great.”
The game started to change in favor of Erie when Southeast went to a zone defense. Erie then reversed the ball around the horn crisply, which led to some open shots and 3s. Clevenger mustered up four 3s in the ballgame, while junior shooting guard Hailey McGowen put up a 3, too; Erie shot 5 of 9 from downtown overall. Ball movement also opened up the floor for shots for Pemberton.
Teamwork was much needed in this game, as Kramer, an All-Tri-Valley League player a year ago, was in foul trouble early. Clevenger stepped up, and the bigs came in and made some plays, leading to Erie shooting 51 percent from the field.
“It took us a whole quarter to settle down, but once Southeast got out of their man (defense), we took advantage and shot very well...,” Daniels said. “I was pleased with our scoring tonight. Now, we have to get better on our defense and blocking out.”
Free-throw disparity also helped Erie. The Lady Red Devils canned 5 of 10, while Southeast was just 3 of 22 from the charity stripe.
Erie: 13 19 17 11 — 60
Southeast: 11 0 13 0 — 24
Red Devils
Erie was just bigger, more skilled and more disciplined than Southeast. This was the kind of showing one would expect from a team that last year advanced to the State basketball tournament for the first time since 1993, ending the year at 19-5 – the best record in at least the last decade and a half for the program.
The theme of the night was beautiful shots in post-up situations and in the paint in general. That left the Southeast defense vulnerable on 3s, which the Red Devils took advantage of, especially senior All-Tri-Valley League guard Mark Bogner, who drained three 3s.
Bogner torched Southeast with 20 points. Junior post-player Eric Dillinger also had 20, and senior forward Dawson Lehman notched 16.
Erie head coach Nick Pfeifer weighed in on the win in an unusual environment.
“Everybody is dealing with the same stuff, so I really don’t think that has anything to do with it, and you know, we can’t change the way we approach the game,” Pfeifer said. “There are little differences, but we’ve got to make sure on what we do, and that’s the game of basketball. It’s still 10-foot goals and all those things. So really it’s not a whole lot different from our approach, just some of the logistics. And after that, it is strange, you know – quiet gym and everything right now. But that’s just what it is right now. And so, we’re happy to be playing.”
The Red Devils definitely seemed to be enjoying themselves during the course of the game. Solid execution in half-court sets and scoring in transition off of missed baskets led to smiles from some of the Erie players.
Lehman found himself open off of a set play only to score an easy buck in the paint, which made the score 10-2 with 3:48 to go in the first.
Dillinger then scored on an and-one, and after his made free throw, the score was quickly up to 13-2 Erie.
Erie rolled with that momentum and clamped down defensively, challenging shots, yet fouling too much. Still, it was a 37-12 lead for Erie at the break.
But foul trouble would rear its ugly head again in the second half. Dillinger had to be subbed out because he committed his third foul in the game after hacking senior Jace Coltrane, who would end up scoring 23 – the high scorer of the game. Southeast cut the game to 40-24 with 4:30 to go in the third. The Lancers would get as close as 11 after a 42-31 score late in the third.
But at 44-31 at the end of the third, it was clear Southeast was a little stingier on defense and Erie let up their guard a little bit.
“I think it’s going to be different guys on different nights, but tonight we got some good contributions,” Pfeifer said. “I’d say Eric led us, and Mark and Dawson. Pasquarelli played hard, and he’s always going to play hard. Didn’t have his best night, but he will be there. Tyler Duling, floor general for us, he’ll be there. He just got us where we needed to be and he had great energy. The list goes on, but really we had contributions from everybody.”
Erie: 21 16 7 25 — 69
Southeast: 4 8 19 20 — 51
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.