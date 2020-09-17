ROBERT MAGOBET
PARSONS – Chanute High School senior Jerlyn Kustanborter dominated the Parsons Invitational on Wednesday.
The CHS golf team placed first with a 215 – the first time since regionals – while Fort Scott (229), Independence (240) and Labette County High School (264) rounded out the top four. Kustanborter claimed first with a 41, her first first-place finish this year. Junior Janessa Varndell placed seventh with a 54; junior Katelyn Caldwell finished ninth with a 59; and junior Megan Kueser etched 10th place with a 61. This is the first time all Chanute golfers placed in the top ten since regionals last year.
Wednesday marked a quick turnaround from Chanute’s 18-hole tournament at Caney on Monday. There were some struggles on Monday, so CHS girls golf coach Trevor Ewert said he was hoping for a confidence boost Wednesday with the 9-hole tournament at Parsons.
Still, the Katy Golf Club marks an interesting challenge because it is a tight, tree-lined course. It’s best to try to stay in the fairway and hit tight targets, or risk having to punch out from under, or through, trees to get back into the fairway.
Ewert said his team discussed this and practiced punch shots in addition to short shots 50 yards and in on Wednesday in preparation for those scenarios.
“My hopes for a confidence boost were met today, as the girls played very well,” Ewert said. “All four shot scores that earned them top-ten finishes as individuals and a first-place team berth. Jerlyn Kustanborter shot a 41, earning her a first place individual medal. She putted and chipped very well, chipping in from 30-plus yards out on hole 4 and having several one-putt holes.”
Varndell’s score of 54 marked her best 9-hole score as a varsity player.
“She had struggled of late, but put a lot of good things together today, highlighted by chipping in from 40-plus yards on hole 6,” Ewert noted.
Caldwell had a personal best 9-hole score of 59. Ewert said she has been working a lot on weight transfer during her swings and struck the ball really well Wednesday off the tee and with her 7-iron.
Rounding out the scoring was Kueser with a 6, but that score was inflated from just two big holes. Other than that, Ewert said she played a very solid game Wednesday.
“Overall, I feel like this tournament marked a huge confidence boost for our girls and was a good indicator of where they can score on a consistent basis,” Ewert said. “When they put together good swings consecutively and putt and chip like they did today, they have a chance to do some really good things to close out the season.”
Chanute’s next tournament is at home (Stone Creek Golf Course) Monday with a 10 am start time.
“We have a couple of days to try to iron out some things on the driving range and putting green and are hopeful to have our full varsity roster competing at the same tournament for the first time all season,” Ewert said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.