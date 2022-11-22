NCCC XC @ Nationals 11.12.22 - Naomi Salil

Neosho County freshman Naomi Salil (231) runs in the women's 5K NJCAA Div. I Cross Country National Championships in Tallahassee, Fla. on Nov. 12. Salil earned All-American honors for her performance in the Sunshine State.

 Contributed photo

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The Neosho County cross country teams concluded the 2022 season last week, competing at the NJCAA Div. I Cross Country Championships on Saturday, Nov. 12, before taking on the NJCAA Div. I Half Marathon Championships three days later. 

During the national championship 5K races on Saturday, sophomore Naomi Salil led the Neosho County women with a 40th place finish, helping the team to a top-25 finish in 21st place. 

NCCC XC @ Nationals 11.12.22 - Hayden Stutzman

Neosho County freshman Hayden Stutzman (445) runs in the men's 8K at the NJCAA Div. I Cross Country National Championships in Tallahassee, Fla. on Nov. 12.

