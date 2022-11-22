TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The Neosho County cross country teams concluded the 2022 season last week, competing at the NJCAA Div. I Cross Country Championships on Saturday, Nov. 12, before taking on the NJCAA Div. I Half Marathon Championships three days later.
During the national championship 5K races on Saturday, sophomore Naomi Salil led the Neosho County women with a 40th place finish, helping the team to a top-25 finish in 21st place.
On the men's side, freshman Hayden Stutzman led the way finishing 115th overall to help secure a 25th place team finish to conclude the season.
"We were really disappointed with ourselves after the Cross Country Championships on Saturday,” Neosho County head coach Trey Bruton said. “We absolutely fell flat and just did not perform how we wanted to, and are capable of. After the race it was a very somber feeling for everyone as we couldn't really believe what had happened and what went wrong.
“As a coach I learned some things from the event that will make us better for the future, it was just unfortunate that it couldn't have helped this group finish how we wanted to,” Bruton continued. “We pretty much rewrote the entire individual performance record book this season and earned team rankings for the first time ever. We can keep our heads high and be proud of what we accomplished, I am very proud of this team."
The events at the Half-Marathon Championship were also highlighted by Salil, as she finished 10th overall in the women's race on Tuesday morning. This finish makes Salil the first Panther to ever earn All-American honors in the half marathon, and now holds the school record in the event.
“It was really nice to see all of Naomi's hard work pay off and earn herself an All-American award,” Bruton said. “In the middle of the race she looked so strong I thought she might even be able to challenge for a top-5 team spot.”
The women placed 10th as a team while the men finished 17th.
Even with the disappointing race on Saturday, the Panthers bounced back strong for the race on Tuesday.
"I was worried it might trickle over to the Half Marathon as a 13.1 mile race can seem a bit daunting. We really did a good job to regroup and push the performance from Saturday out of our minds,” Bruton said. “This is a unique event at the collegiate level and we took advantage of the opportunity to compete. Our athletes were a joy to watch compete and I can't wait until we get the opportunity to do it again."
Up Next
The Neosho County cross country athletes will now join the remaining track and field athletes and look forward to the Indoor track and field season, beginning in January.
Results
NJCAA Div. I Cross Country National Championships
Men’s 8K
115. Hayden Stutzman (29:32)
127. Gunnar Lawrence (30:08)
134. Abraham Mallam (30:28)
135. Andrew Ruiz (30:32)
154. Alexander Lopez (31:16)
159. Edward Mota (31:31)
164. Nathan Barrett (31:39)
Women’s 5K
40. Naomi Salil (20:07)
100. Maddison Garren (22:02)
121. Delsinay Pena (22:50)
147. Landrea Sears (24:14)
172. Lauryn Peterson (26:38)
180. Brooklyn Strohmeyer (29:03)
NJCAA Div. I Half Marathon National Championships
Men’s 13.1 mile
68. Hayden Stutzman (1:20:04)
88. Gunnar Lawrence (1:22:45)
89. Nathan Barrett (1:22:56)
102. Andrew Ruiz (1:24:41)
107. Billy Kiprono (1:26:43)
114. Samuel Castle (1:29:08)
Women’s 13.1 mile
10. Naomi Salil (1:31:34)
41. Maddison Garren (1:46:00)
48. Delsinay Pena (1:48:32)
73. Landrea Sears (2:04:33)
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.