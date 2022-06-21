Recent Chanute High School grad Drayton Cleaver was named to the 4A first team when the Kansas Golf Coaches Association released All-State Boys Golf honors over the weekend. This is Cleaver’s second-straight season receiving first team honors.
Thanks to a season full of first place finishes capped off with a state title run in Newton, Cleaver was one of six golfers selected to the first team.
“I am extremely pleased that Drayton played his way into the first team selection for all-state,” Chanute head coach Bill Woodard said. “Back-to-back all state selections is pretty rare in this part of the state.”
Joining Cleaver on the first team is Deitrick Gill and Brett Wyckoff of Wellington, Andrew WIlson of Tonganoxie, Gus Ruddle of McPherson and Jack Winkler of Bishop Miege.
Bishop Miege, the current state champions, Wellington and McPherson all had three players selected to the all-state teams, while Wamego had a pair honored.
“I am really glad that I was able to coach him all the way through his high school career,” Woodard said. “His leadership has been invaluable to our younger players who now will have to step up and fill some big shoes. I’m sure they will be up to the task.”
4A ALL-STATE GOLF TEAMS
First Team
Drayton Cleaver, Chanute
Deitrek Gill, Wellington
Andrew Wilson, Tonganoxie
Gus Ruddle, McPherson
Jack Winkler, Bishop Miege
Brett Wyckoff, Wellington
Second Team
Parker Van Campen, McPherson
Tucker Metcalf, Ulysses
Cash Foltz, Wamego
Chadd Brown, Augusta
Carson Floersch, Clay Center
Honorable Mentions
Jimmy Welsh, Bishop Miege
Kaleb Winter, Wamego
Grant McAtee, Pratt
Laken Smith, Wellington
Cale Shorter, Winfield
Ryan Eskew, Bishop Miege
