CHS GOLF @ State 22 - Drayton Cleaver Day One 2

After shooting a 2-over-par first round and a rained-out second round, senior Drayton Cleaver claimed first place at the KSHSAA 4A State Golf Championships.

 David Jones | Contributed photo

Recent Chanute High School grad Drayton Cleaver was named to the 4A first team when the Kansas Golf Coaches Association released All-State Boys Golf honors over the weekend. This is Cleaver’s second-straight season receiving first team honors.

Thanks to a season full of first place finishes capped off with a state title run in Newton, Cleaver was one of six golfers selected to the first team.

“I am extremely pleased that Drayton played his way into the first team selection for all-state,” Chanute head coach Bill Woodard said. “Back-to-back all state selections is pretty rare in this part of the state.”

Joining Cleaver on the first team is Deitrick Gill and Brett Wyckoff of Wellington, Andrew WIlson of Tonganoxie, Gus Ruddle of McPherson and Jack Winkler of Bishop Miege.

Bishop Miege, the current state champions, Wellington and McPherson all had three players selected to the all-state teams, while Wamego had a pair honored.

“I am really glad that I was able to coach him all the way through his high school career,” Woodard said. “His leadership has been invaluable to our younger players who now will have to step up and fill some big shoes. I’m sure they will be up to the task.”

4A ALL-STATE GOLF TEAMS

First Team

Drayton Cleaver, Chanute

Deitrek Gill, Wellington

Andrew Wilson, Tonganoxie

Gus Ruddle, McPherson

Jack Winkler, Bishop Miege

Brett Wyckoff, Wellington

Second Team

Parker Van Campen, McPherson

Tucker Metcalf, Ulysses

Cash Foltz, Wamego

Chadd Brown, Augusta

Carson Floersch, Clay Center

Honorable Mentions

Jimmy Welsh, Bishop Miege

Kaleb Winter, Wamego

Grant McAtee, Pratt

Laken Smith, Wellington

Cale Shorter, Winfield

Ryan Eskew, Bishop Miege

