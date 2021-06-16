MATT RESNICK
More than a 100 aspiring grapplers are taking part in the True Blue wrestling camp hosted by Chanute High School this week. Participants have been receiving instruction from several members of the Oklahoma State University wrestling squad and coaching staff.
“Any time we have over 100 kids, it’s a good turnout,” said CHS head coach Andy Albright. “We’re very grateful to have a good relationship with Oklahoma State. And really, we couldn’t get this done without good community support as well. We’re trying to learn what the (OSU) Cowboys do and bring it to Southeast Kansas. We have a beautiful school, they like our facilities, and it’s a good place to teach wrestling.”
Youth wrestlers in attendance represented towns including Louisburg, Pittsburg, Columbus, Independence, Coffeyville and Burlington.
“This camp provides an opportunity for kids in Southeast Kansas, and is about making relationships,” said Albright, noting that a similar camp hosted by OSU in Stillwater runs $400 per participant. His program, however, is able to offer it for a fraction of that cost.
“We found a way to bring it to Southeast Kansas and cut that cost down by three-fourths,” he said. “Our kids have benefited from it — from youth groups all the way to upper-level. As a high school coach, I’m lucky to have a Chanute (youth) wrestling club that believes in us. Our club buys in, which is really beneficial. And we’re able to get our young kids and high school kids involved. So, it’s a great opportunity.”
Albright said camp instructors are looking to reinforce basic skills.
“I think it’s really good for high school athletes to hear what college coaches and athletes have to say,” he said. “They don’t always buy-in to what their high school coach says. But when they hear it from a college coach, it’s reinforcement for us. When they hear it from a Cowboy wrestling coach or athlete, they’re like ‘Oh yeah, that’s right, my coach does know what he’s talking about.’ So it reinforces what we’re teaching. And, any mat time is good — especially in the summer.”
Oklahoma State redshirt sophomore Anthony Montalvo was a guest instructor at Wednesday’s camp session. Montalvo’s most recent campaign was derailed by injury. Prior to that, he compiled a sparkling 25-6 record in the 184-pound division in 2019-20. As a team, OSU concluded third nationally at the 2021 NCAA Wrestling Championships.
“I’m trying to teach the wrestling qualities I possess,” Montalvo told the Tribune. “The technique and hand-fighting.”
Montalvo said he’s accustomed to instructing youth, as he has younger brothers who he works with on wrestling techniques.
“I’m just trying to get them ready for the future,” Montalvo said of the True Blue campers, “even if I can teach just one or two kids something high-level.”
This is Montalvo’s third year traveling to the True Blue camp.
“I look forward to it every year,” he said. “I love the small-town feel, and the kids come here ready to learn. The kids love OSU, and we’re just trying to set a good example.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.