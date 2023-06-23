The NFHS Voice

When the 40th class of the NFHS National High School Hall of Fame is inducted July 1 at the National Federation of State High School Associations (NFHS) Summer Meeting in Seattle, it will be yet another opportunity to celebrate the largest organized group of amateur athletes and activities participants in the world, along with the hundreds of thousands of people serving as coaches, officials and administrators.

Athletes

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments