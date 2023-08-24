The hopes are high for the Chanute Blue Comets this season, as the girls golf squad returns everyone from a strong 2022 season.
“Between our returning upperclassmen and the four sophomores we have, we are expecting to battle for a top-two team finish in league and make a splash in the regional tournament. Our goal is to qualify for the state tournament as a team this year,” Chanute head coach Trevor Ewert said.
The Blue Comet returners are highlighted by a trio of individual state qualifiers; senior Emma Waltermire and sophomores Rainey Carter and Delaney Hastings.
Carter had the best showing at the 2022 state championship, making the cut for day two and finishing in 38th place. She also finished seventh in the Southeast Kansas League standings.
Hastings finished ninth in the SEK and 44th at state, while Waltermire notched a 10th place league finish and a 49th place finish at state.
“We have a returning senior (Emma Waltermire) who is in her fourth year and has experience at two state tournaments. Additionally we are returning four sophomores who have really good potential to step up and be consistent low scores for us,” Ewert said. “With the other returning upperclassmen, we have very promising potential to achieve our goals for this year.”
Other upperclassmen battling for spots on the varsity roster include seniors Ella Gahagan, Katelynn Kennedy and Erin Maddy and junior Addolyn Ruggles.
“I'm excited to see the sophomores in tournament action this year. They put in some work this offseason to improve by playing junior golf over the summer, going to golf camps and practicing on their own,” Ewert said.
Along with Carter and Hastings, those sophomores include Maddie Kepley and Layla Reinecke.
Ewert noted that consistency will be the team’s biggest factor to success. The Blue Comets cannot have massive downswings from tournament-to-tournament.
“(We have to be) able to make good swings consistently, and not let one bad swing or hole turn into multiple,” Ewert said.
The SEK League always provides ample challenge for the Blue Comets, something that will hold true again this year.
“Independence should be challenging as they return an experienced roster. Pittsburg is always stout as well. Coffeyville will be fielding a girls golf team for the first time in quite a while, so it will be interesting to see what they bring this year,” Ewert said.
Ewert is joined in his fifth year at the helm of the program by assistant Bill Woodard, the boys head coach.
Up Next
The Blue Comets open the varsity schedule on Tuesday in Oswego. The junior varsity squad is in action at home next Thursday.
2023 Schedule
8/29 V @ Oswego 3 p.m.
8/31 JV Home 3 p.m.
9/5 V @ Fort Scott 1 p.m.
9/11 V @ Caney Valley 10 a.m.
9/12 JV @ Frontenac 1 p.m.
9/13 V @ Parsons 3 p.m.
9/18 V Home 10 a.m.
9/19 JV @ Erie 1 p.m.
9/20 V @ Coffeyville 1 p.m.
9/25 JV @ Independence 3 p.m.
9/26 V @ Pittsburg 1 p.m.
9/28 JV @ Girard 3 p.m.
10/2 V @ Independence 1 p.m.
10/9 V Home (Regionals) TBA
10/16-10/17 V @ Salina (State) TBA
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.