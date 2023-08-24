Chanute GGLF State Preview 2022 - Rainey Carter, Emma Waltermire and Delaney Hastings

Pictured, from left: sophomore Rainey Carter, senior Emma Waltermire and sophomore Delaney Hastings. The trio qualified for the state tournament in 2022 and are back to lead the Blue Comets again in 2023.

 Huntyr Schwegman | Tribune

The hopes are high for the Chanute Blue Comets this season, as the girls golf squad returns everyone from a strong 2022 season.

“Between our returning upperclassmen and the four sophomores we have, we are expecting to battle for a top-two team finish in league and make a splash in the regional tournament. Our goal is to qualify for the state tournament as a team this year,” Chanute head coach Trevor Ewert said.

