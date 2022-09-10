Altoona FB vs Waverly 9.9.22

Altoona-Midway linemen Chase Nalley (50) and Andy Tiger (73) battle to contain a Waverly defender during six-man football action Friday afternoon at Frank Kennedy Field. Also shown for the Jets are Jacob Meigs (15) and Keiran Foster (4). The Bulldogs won the game 51-6.

 Debra Meigs | Contributed photo

BUFFALO – Even with the unquestionable premium placed on speed in today’s game, football purists – even at the 6-man level – have to admit that a game’s outcome more often than not comes down to which team does a better job of blocking and tackling.

The Altoona-Midway Jets found that out the hard way here Friday afternoon, as the No. 2 ranked Waverly Bulldogs stormed their way to a 51-6 triumph in a 6M-D1 contest played at Frank Kennedy Field.

