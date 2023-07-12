Kansas MBB @ Miami (Elite Eight) - March 27, 2022 - Mitch Lightfoot

Kansas forward Mitch Lightfoot (44) celebrates during an Elite Eight matchup with the Miami Hurricanes on March 27, 2022.

 Kansas Athletics | Contributed

The Basketball Tournament (TBT), the 64-team, $1 million winner-take-all event on ESPN, today announced that forward Mitch Lightfoot will join the roster of Mass Street, the Kansas University alumni team, for this summer’s event. Lightfoot and Mass Street will compete in the Wichita Super Regional, a 16-team event also featuring AfterShocks, the Wichita State alumni team, at Koch Arena July 19-23. 

Lightfoot played at Kansas from 2016-22, appearing in 167 games and starting 11. Lightfoot was a key contributor on Kansas's 2022 National Championship team, averaging a career high 4.6 points per game. During his time as Jayhawk, Lightfoot also won four Big 12 Regular Season Championships and two Big 12 Tournament Championships. 

