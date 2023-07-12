The Basketball Tournament (TBT), the 64-team, $1 million winner-take-all event on ESPN, today announced that forward Mitch Lightfoot will join the roster of Mass Street, the Kansas University alumni team, for this summer’s event. Lightfoot and Mass Street will compete in the Wichita Super Regional, a 16-team event also featuring AfterShocks, the Wichita State alumni team, at Koch Arena July 19-23.
Lightfoot played at Kansas from 2016-22, appearing in 167 games and starting 11. Lightfoot was a key contributor on Kansas's 2022 National Championship team, averaging a career high 4.6 points per game. During his time as Jayhawk, Lightfoot also won four Big 12 Regular Season Championships and two Big 12 Tournament Championships.
A first-year pro, Lightfoot spent his rookie season playing in Germany.
Lightfoot joins Lagerald Vick, Marcus Garrett, Thomas Robinson, Dedric Lawson, Keith Langford, Tyshawn Taylor, Mario Little, Jamari Traylor, and Kevin Young as announced players for the Mass Street roster. NBA players and former Kansas forwards Markieff and Marcus Morris will serve as the coaches for Mass Street. Additional player announcements will continue to be made on the team’s Twitter and Instagram accounts @MassStreetTBT, in addition to TBT’s Twitter, @thetournament.
Mass Street, the top seed on their side of the bracket, will face We Are D3 on Wednesday, July 19 at 8 pm CT. If they win, they’ll face the winner of #4 seed Show Me Squad (Missouri alumni) and #5 seed Vegas Rebellion (UNLV alumni) on Saturday, July 22 at 3 pm CT.
The Wichita Regional championship game will be played Sunday, July 23. The winner of the Wichita Regional will advance to the quarterfinals, also to be played at Koch Arena, and scheduled for Tuesday, July 25.
Tickets for the Wichita Regional and quarterfinals game are currently on sale, and can be purchased at thetournament.com/tickets.
