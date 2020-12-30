The Kansas high school fall sports season is in the books and winter sports well underway, despite COVID-19 interrupting somewhat. With the season wrapped up, the Chanute Tribune has selected one player from each regional sport to be a part of the All Chanute Tribune (ACT) Regional team.
Football
In football, senior receiver Garrett Almond was chosen for his Swiss-army-knife play. Almond this year started as a wildcat quarterback and receiver on offense. But with quarterbacks Eric Erbe (sophomore), Kam Koester (junior) and Kaiden Seamster (freshman) sustaining injuries, he was put in versus Fort Scott on Oct. 9 as the starting quarterback. In his regular positions, Almond had 27 catches for 381 yards and five touchdowns, and rushed 38 times for 157 yards and a touchdown. At quarterback, he passed 3 of 10 for 65 yards. The Blue Comets went 4-5 on the 2020 season despite two games cancelled earlier in the year due to COVID-19.
"The biggest thing it does is it takes away our best receiver (Almond) when we put him in at quarterback, but the bottom line is having a player like Garrett is nice because he's a senior," CHS head football coach Clete Frazell said. "He knows our offense inside and out. And basically we can call a play that we want with Garrett in there because he's been around and he knows what we are trying to do. It just took our most dangerous threat off the field in the passing game."
For Humboldt High School, the selection is sophomore quarterback Trey Sommer, who switched to a different position due to injuries. Sommer ended up starting at quarterback despite coming into the year as a tight end and fullback, because junior quarterback Gavin Page suffered a season-ending injury in a game versus Neodesha on the very first possession.
Making the most out of an unexpected situation, Sommer passed the ball 38 for 89 for 473 yards, ran the ball 143 times for 827 yards, caught the ball six times for 109 yards and scored eight touchdowns. Humboldt finished the year with a 4-4 record – the program's first four-win season since 2016.
Erie High School was led by senior quarterback Dawson Lehman, who helped the Red Devils come from behind to win over Jayhawk-Linn in the last game of the season. Lehman's consistency etched him a spot on the ACT Regional team thanks to his consistency, which included passing the ball 51 of 152 for 778 yards, rushing 113 times for 1,107 yards and scoring 28 touchdowns. As a kick returner, he also had 525 yards and two touchdowns.
Altoona-Midway's senior Joshua Meigs had to be the selection for the Jets. In a year in which the USD 387 athletic seasons were cut short when officials closed on-site learning, Meigs rose above the situation and continued to stand out, especially as a returner and on defense.
“Josh is what kept our team together though all the things we have experienced this year,” A-M head coach Chard Raida said.
Volleyball
For volleyball, the choice for CHS is none other than senior middle hitter Sabry Trout. Trout dominated all year, racking up 269 kills, 26 aces, 47 blocks and eight digs. Trout was often what was needed for the Lady Blue Comets to go 17-28 this year. The program finished in the sub-state championship game for the second year in a row.
CHS head coach Jory Murry summed up Trout's ability after the sub-state championship game Oct. 24.
"(Sabry) was obviously a big threat on the front row," Murry said. "She led us in kills. She led us in blocks. She had the highest serving percentage. She led us in service aces. And her serve-receiving passing was the highest passing average. She was our go-to girl and we're definitely going to miss having her around."
Erie High's Lady Red Devils finished the year with a 26-10 record, and that was largely thanks to seniors Maddie Kramer and Jenna LaRue. Kramer racked up 252 kills, 43 blocks, 197 digs and 37 aces. LaRue put up 150 kills, 24 aces, 88 digs and 256 assists.
Humboldt High School's volleyball program ended the season with a 21-13 record. Senior middle hitter Jessica Myers was picked to be on the ACT regional team because of her 85 kills, 67 digs and 17 blocks.
A-M junior Mariah Stackhouse was also an ACT regional member, as she led the Lady Jets with 82 serves, 18 aces and 36 kills. Other stats were 48 digs, six single blocks and 34 assists.
Cross Country
CHS' long-distance senior runner Jerica Hockett was picked for the regional team. Hockett was the lone State participant for the high school, where she ran a 22:52:70, claiming 45th place, Chanute's best finish by a girl at a State meet since 2015. Hockett's time was just 30 seconds short of her personal record, too.
Hockett earned her fifth medal in five meets in the SEK meet in Chanute, running a 22:27 for sixth place and an All-SEK nod – Chanute's only All-SEK cross-country runner this year.
"Her toughness is what stood out to me," CHS head coach Brett Rinehart said. "The race went out very fast in the first mile, which made the second half very tough. But she hung right in there and battled … the entire race, and was just seconds off of her best time of the season. To see how far she has come from her freshman year is just amazing. On top of all that, she is just an excellent young lady and a great leader for our team."
Humboldt junior Drew Wilhite earned the ACT nod after coming in 17th with a 17:12 at State. Wilhite had a goal of attaining a medal at State, and he accomplished that feat with a top-20 runners medal. Wilhite was just 11 seconds off his personal record on a much tougher course than where his PR was set. He also tied Andy Hill and Raquel Hill for the top placing for a HHS runner when both placed 17th in 2008.
Erie junior Drayton Kennedy earned a varsity medal, finishing with a 20:04.04 and fifth place in the All-Tri-Valley League meet at the Fredonia Golf Course late in the cross-country year.
