Royster MBB Home (SEK Winter Classic) 2.4.23

The Royster eighth grade basketball team huddles during the SEK Winter Classic Basketball Tournament on Saturday.

 Contributed photo

The Royster eighth grade basketball team went 1-1 for a third place finish in the SEK Winter Classic Basketball Tournament this weekend. The Rockets suffered an overtime loss to the eventual-champion Girard Trojans, before knocking off the Frontenac Raiders in game two.

Girard entered the classic with a record of 9-1. Royster carried a two point lead into halftime, before Girard evened the score at the end of regulation. The Rockets had looks at a game-winner in overtime, but failed to convert, saddling a 40-39 loss.

