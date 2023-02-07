The Royster eighth grade basketball team went 1-1 for a third place finish in the SEK Winter Classic Basketball Tournament this weekend. The Rockets suffered an overtime loss to the eventual-champion Girard Trojans, before knocking off the Frontenac Raiders in game two.
Girard entered the classic with a record of 9-1. Royster carried a two point lead into halftime, before Girard evened the score at the end of regulation. The Rockets had looks at a game-winner in overtime, but failed to convert, saddling a 40-39 loss.
“It was a great basketball game to be a part of,” Royster head coach Shane Duncan said. “The boys played their hearts out and I feel bad that we weren't able to get the win.”
Jalen Duncan led the scoring with 12, while Kason Audiss had 11, Noah Lueberring added nine and Warrick Olson rounded out the box score with seven points.
The host team was short a starter, as Karter Naff’s absence on the glass was apparent.
“This was a tough game to play without our starting center. He's our best rebounder and we gave up 11 offensive rebounds that led to 25 percent of Girard’s points,” Duncan said. “Noah and Kason played really well offensively on Saturday. They kept us in the game by knocking down open 3s, so I’m super proud of them.”
The afternoon matchup saw Royster take it to Frontenac. The Rockets ran to a 21-4 advantage after a quarter, extending the lead to 37-6 at half. The second half was much the same, as Royster ran to a 45-14 win.
“I’m very proud of how the team responded to a tough loss earlier in the day,” Duncan said. “We played a great first half on both ends of the court to put the game away at halftime.”
Duncan led scoring again with 14, Olson had 13 in this one and Lawrence Chaney scored 10. Daniel Stanley added five and Audiss knocked down another 3.
