WICHITA — The Chanute boys finished runner-up at the KSHSAA Track and Field State Championships in Wichita over the weekend. Led by junior Rawley Chard’s four titles, the Blue Comets netted medals in 16 events at Cessna Stadium during the all-class meet.
“Having everybody perform the way they did yesterday to set a tone going into today was huge,” Chanute head coach Matt Kmiec said. “Team morale stayed high, and that's what you need to really push through the heat and the long days of state. You got to keep everybody motivated and really fighting for each other.”
Not only did Chanute lock up a bevy of medals, that performance was spread across the team. Every Blue Comet who made the westward journey returned with hardware.
“That's just a huge team effort, and all of those points come from everybody on the team,” Kmiec said. “The kids work hard all season, and it's great to see that all the hard work is paying off with some success.”
The team-wide effort helped push the boys into their best finish in program history, netting the squad a second place team plaque.
“We’re making history,” senior Bryce Bingham said. “It just feels really nice competening not only for ourselves, but for each other and doing our best.”
The weekend kicked off with freshman Macie Moore chopping 17 seconds off her best two-mile time to medal in the girls 3200m.
“Macie did a great job. To have a freshman come in, her first time competing at state and step up like that to come away with the medal,” Kmiec said.”With that being our first event, and to set the tone for the rest of the weekend was great. I'm really proud of Macie.”
After making the finals on day one, the girls 4x100m relay team crossed the finish line in fifth place with a time of 51.48 in the finals. The 4x800m relay squad also found the podium on Saturday, grabbing a seventh place finish.
Day two of the all-class meet was headlined by Chanute’s short-distance star, Rawley Chard. After taking down a trio of titles a year prior, Chard upped the ante this time around, pulling in the maximum team points possible across his four events.
Chard would need photo finishes in all three individual victories, winning the 100m, 200m and 400m dashes by a combined 0.093 seconds. Already holding Chanute High School records in the 200m and 4x100m relay, Chard added the 100m and 400m records to his resume during his title runs.
“It’s quite an accomplishment and something that I think it'll take him a while to really realize how great of an accomplishment that is,” Kmiec said, noting he could not think of another time a 4A athlete had won the three sprints. “He's a great kid and he works his tail off, and for him to pull it together today and run fast is really awesome.”
Chard joined up with fellow members of the class of 2023 in Eric Erbe, Dagen Dean and Ty Leedy to take down back-to-back titles in the 4x100m relay. After putting a half-second gap in their lead, Kmiec has only one thought in mind for the soon-to-be seniors.
“We keep getting them faster, and try to make it three in a row.”
Leedy joined Chard on the podium for the 100m, finishing seventh with a time of 10.88.
Saturday’s field events were good to Chanute, giving the Blue Comets another three medals.
After missing the podium cut in the triple jump on Friday, sophomore Kaiden Seamster was able to claim a sixth place medal in the high jump, clearing 6’-0” on his first attempt.
Before his state title run in the 4x100m relay, Erbe jumped 21’-3.25” on his final attempt to bump himself up to fifth place in the long jump.
Having already stood on the podium once on the weekend for his performance with the shot put, senior Kolten LaCrone decided to return to the center-stadium spotlight for the discus throw. LaCrone’s toss of 147’-1” was good for a sixth place finish.
“Those points came in very crucial for the team,” LaCrone said. “I didn’t perform as well as I wanted to, but what I did was important for the team. It was a great, great year for our team. A lot of success on all levels, and it was really fun.”
Soon-to-be a Neosho County Panther, Bingham also picked up a trio of medals for Chanute. After missing the finals in the 100m Hurdles, Bingham claimed fifth place finishes in the 300m hurdles (40.99) and triple jump (42’-7.00”) and a sixth place finish in the pole vault (13’-0”) in his final events as a Blue Comet.
“I was thinking about that earlier today, actually, my last race,” Bingham said after finishing the 300m hurdles finals. “I have to leave it all on the track. I mean, I ran my second best time of the year.
“I put it all out there, and that’s really what matters. It couldn’t have gone any better.”
Results
Boys High Jump: 6th - Kaiden Seamster (6’-0”)
Boys Pole Vault: 6th - Bryce Bingham (13’-0”)
Boys Long Jump: 5th - Eric Erbe (21’-3.25”)
Boys Triple Jump: 5th - Bryce Bingham (42’-7.00”) 9th - Kaiden Seamster (41’-5.00”)
Boys Shot Put: 6th - Kolten LaCrone (49’-11.00”)
Boys Discus: 6th - Kolten LaCrone (147’-1”)
Boys Javelin: 4th - Dagen Dean (178’-8”) 16th - Kaiden Seamster (141’-5”)
Boys 100m: 1st - Rawley Chard (11.20 prelims, 10.68 finals) 7th - Ty Leedy (11.30 prelims, 10.88 finals)
Boys 4x100m Relay: 1st - Ty Leedy, Rawley Chard, Eric Erbe, Dagen Dean (43.52 prelims, 43.04 finals)
Boys 110m Hurdles: 11th - Bryce Bingham (15.81 prelims)
Boys 200m: 1st - Rawley Chard (22.82 prelims, 23.11 finals)
Boys 300m Hurdles: 5th - Bryce Bingham (41.44 prelims, 40.99 finals)
Boys 400m: 1st - Rawley Chard (50.79 prelims, 49.32 finals) 16th - Ty Leedy (55.66)
Boys 4x400m Relay: 9th - Ty Leedy, Josept Lazzo-Barahona, Dagen Dean, Eric Erbe (3:31.50 prelims)
Boys 800m: 11th - Elliot Stephenson (2:08.93)
Boys 4x800m Relay: 8th - Elliot Stephenson, Eli Uhner, Nathan Stanley, Josept Lazzo-Barahona (8:41.52)
Boys Team Scores: Andale 101, Chanute 71, Louisburg 67, Topeka-Hayden 64, Buhler 51, Eudora 41, Tonganoxie 40, Augusta 34, Rose Hill 29, Wamego 26, Abilene 24, Shawnee Mission-Miege 23, Paola 21.50, Concordia 16, McPherson 15, Iola 13, Winfield 13, El Dorado 10, Parsons 9, Cfyville-Field Kindley 7, Ottawa 6, Pratt 6, Clay Center Community 4, Rock Creek 3, Fort Scott 2.50, Clearwater 2, Towanda-Circle 2, Labette County 1
Girls 4x100m Relay: 5th - Camrie Ranabargar, Maddy Hughes, Abby Stephenson, Kynleigh Chard (50.55 prelims, 51.48 finals)
Girls 300m Hurdles: 16th - Kynleigh Chard (54.24 prelims)
Girls 4x400m Relay: 16th - Abby Stephenson, Bella Becannon, Violet Stich, Maddy Hughes (4:23.66 prelims)
Girls 4x800m Relay: 7th - Bella Becannon, Abby Stephenson, Violet Stich, Macie Moore (10:53.17)
Girls 3200m: 8th - Macie Moore (12:31.32)
Girls Team Scores: Andale 152, Eudora 78, Clearwater 48, Paola 46, Independence 41, Louisburg 40, Wellington 38, Chapman 29, Baldwin 20, Abilene 19, Buhler 18, McPherson 17, Winfield 15.2, Ottawa 14, Rock Creek 14, Wamego 13, Parsons 12.2, Hayden 11, Clay Center 10, Coffeyville 10, Holton 10, Pratt 10, Rose Hill 7.2, Chanute 7, Labette County 6, Tonganoxie 4.2, Concordia 4, Fort Scott 4, Bishop Miege 2, El Dorado 2, Mulvane 0.2
