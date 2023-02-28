Chanute MBB vs Labette County 2.28.23 (Sub-State) - Parker Henson and Parker Manly

Chanute senior Parker Henson (31) fires a 3 during Friday's sub-state semifinal matchup with Labette County. Also pictured is senior Parker Manly (22).

 Huntyr Schwegman | Tribune

The Labette County Grizzlies ended the year for the Chanute Blue Comets here Tuesday, taking down the home team 53-35 in opening round action of the KSHSAA Class 4A Boys Basketball Sub-State Championships.

Chanute MBB vs Labette County 2.28.23 (Sub-State) - Kaiden Seamster

Chanute junior Kaiden Seamster (5) drives to the basket on his way to a game-high 15 points during Friday's sub-state matchup with Labette County.
Chanute MBB vs Labette County 2.28.23 (Sub-State) - Rawley Chard

Chanute senior Rawley Chard (12) checks in for his final appearance on the hardwood during Friday's matchup with Labette County.

