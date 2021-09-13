JARED McMASTERS
Sports Editor
GREAT BEND — The Neosho County Panthers soccer teams’ recent drought of wins extended through the weekend after both programs lost their matches against the Barton Cougars.
The women’s team (0-5) opened Saturday’s back-to-back road matches with a 3-1 loss to the Cougars, while the men’s squad (2-2-2) followed that performance by failing to score in a 1-0 defeat to Barton.
These results mean Neosho County’s women’s team is still searching for its first win of the season, and the men’s group has not won since a 3-2 victory over the Crowder Roughriders on Saturday, Aug. 28.
The women’s match featured an action-packed first half that contained all four goals.
After Barton’s Silvia Cinque converted a penalty kick about 15 minutes into the game, the Cougars notched a second goal less than three minutes later when Seulgi Lee sliced through Neosho County’s defense and rocketed a shot towards the far post from just inside the 18-yard box.
Cinque rounded out Barton’s scoring for the afternoon when she capitalized on a ball that bobbled out of the Neosho County goalkeeper’s hands during a corner kick by heading the rebound into the back of the net.
The Panthers pulled one back immediately after play resumed, though, when Emily Engelbert whipped a ball across the face of Barton’s goal, and Lauren McKoon connected with the pass to bring Barton’s lead to 3-1.
The men’s game was much more of a defensive chess match. Neither team was able to find the back of the net until there was less than 15 minutes left to play.
With several Barton players crashing the Panthers’ box, the ball deflected off several players and landed at the feet of Victor Lucca, who tucked his shot past Neosho County’s goalkeeper and into the bottom left corner of the goal.
This 1-0 defeat for the Panthers was the latest example of their offensive struggles. Over its last four matches, Neosho County has drawn twice, lost twice and only managed to score one goal.
Up Next
Neosho County’s women’s team will return to Chanute for a home match against the Butler Grizzlies (4-3-1) at 5 pm on Wednesday, Sept. 15. The men’s team is set to face the Eastern Oklahoma State Mountaineers (3-2-1) on the road at 1 pm the following afternoon.
