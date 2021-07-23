A valiant effort, in the end, wasn’t enough for Chanute Post 170 A in a 2021 Kansas American Legion Junior Zone 3 and 4 game at Santa Fe Park.
With the score 3-0 with no outs in the top of the seventh against Iola, the No. 1 seed in the tournament, Chanute starting pitcher Parker Manly connected on a double and went on to advance to third after a wild pitch thrown by starting Iola pitcher Logan Page. Third baseman Cohwen Wheeler singled and scored Manly to make the score 3-1 Iola.
But Iola brought in All-State reliever Trevor Church to shut the door, ending the game and Chanute’s season. Chanute placed third in the tournament.
Post 170 A managed three hits, including singles from third baseman Braxton Harding and Wheeler, as well as a double from Manly.
On the hill, Manly struck out four and walked three in 6 innings.
“I knew coming into this day that I had a job to do, so I feel like I pitched a good game,” Manly said. “I could’ve hit some spots better, I could’ve stayed ahead in the count more, but I knew I had a job to come out and throw strikes for the team. That’s what I’m all about, just coming out here and doing the job for my team.”
Manly’s pitching seemed to spark his own offensive production near the end of the game.
Chanute head coach Jeremy Wheeler took notice.
“Parker Manly stood out on the mound, threw a hell of a game,” Wheeler said. “We were right there in the game the entire time. Our defense was solid for the most part. I don’t think we knocked the cover off the baseball, but we hit the ball a few times, it was just right at them. That kills you, especially when you have a kid like that throwing on the mound, then you come up and have a couple kids hit the ball right at somebody, which is hard. That kills you.”
Page pitched a perfect inning in the top of the first.
Manly answered and struck out two batters in the bottom of the first, including the last strikeout with a man on second and third. Chanute right fielder Gage Hanna made a difficult catch in the inning, tracking down a ball in right that looked to be some trouble at first.
Iola was still able to score the first run of the ballgame after Church hit into a fielder’s choice.
Manly went on to pitch two straight scoreless innings. A throw to third base by catcher Bryan Jackett resulted in another run scored by Iola in the fifth inning.
Manly was then replaced with reliever Dax Axleson in the top of the sixth. Iola scored their third and final run of the game after a sacrifice fly to right by Korbin Cloud, putting the score to 3-0 Iola.
Iola head coach Bob Johnson assessed his team.
“Timely hits, and I thought we played good defense, and threw strikes obviously makes a lot of difference,” Johnson said. “(We) threw strikes and played good defense. We bunted the ball well tonight. We had some good bunts.
“Page, kid that we started, pitched great, but the kid from Colony coming in there in the seventh probably throws 10-15 miles an hour faster. It’s kind of hard to catch up with that when you first see him I think. I thought Chanute played really well. They hit the ball well. We just played pretty good defense.”
Racking up six hits as a team, Brandon McKarnin had a double and single, while Rogan Weir hit a double as well. Church singled and put up an RBI.
Page on the day struck out five and walked three batters, while Church struck out two hitters in the seventh.
