Five Chanute High softball players have been selected to the 2021 All-SEK team.
Helping the Blue Comets to a regular-season record of 13-7 and a 9-3 League record, Kori Babcock (first baseman), Brinly Bancroft (shortstop), and Kamri Naff (pitcher) were named to the first team. Kadynce Axelson (outfield) and Grace Thompson (catcher) are on the second team.
Babcock hit .371 with 26 hits, including four doubles, three triples, two home runs and 13 RBI on the year. She also had a slugging percentage of .600 and stole 13 bases. On defense at first base, she had a .933 fielding percentage.
Bancroft had a .474 average with 36 hits, including 11 doubles, two triples, four home runs and 28 RBI. Bancroft put up a slugging percentage of .829 and also stole 13 bases. At shortstop, she registered a .908 fielding percentage.
“It is a phenomenal feeling to see that I made All-SEK even with the obstacles in my way,” Babcock said. “For starters, I had to switch positions because I was unable to throw hard and far, per the injury I received during basketball. I continuously worked out after school, even when I had weights during school. I went to several doctor’s appointments to learn new stretches to help my range of motion with my injured shoulder.
“Now that the season is over, I had surgery and once I am fully healed from the surgery, I will start rehab. I look forward to my basketball opportunity at NCCC.”
Naff batted .492 with 32 hits, recording 10 doubles, one triple, a homer and 17 RBI. Her slugging percentage was .723, and she stole six bases.
As the ace pitcher on the team, Axelson went 6-3 with 96 strikeouts, a 2.73 ERA and 37 walks in 92 innings of work.
On offense, Axelson registered a .355 average with 22 hits, seven doubles, four homers and 14 RBI. The outfielder also had a .661 slugging percentage while stealing nine bases. Axelson notched a .857 fielding percentage.
Thompson added 12 hits, one double, one triple, one home run and 11 RBI. She also stole one base.
Behind the plate, Thompson often called an exceptional game, while on the field, she etched a .984 fielding percentage and 115 putouts.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.