Chanute sophomore Delaney Hastings, senior Emma Waltermire and sophomore Rainey Carter each carded rounds of 51 to finish ninth, 10th and 11th at the second SEK League-designated tournament in Parsons on Wednesday. Sophomore Layla Reinecke shot a 52 for 13th place and sophomore Maddie Kepley shot a 55 for 16th place.
“It was definitely encouraging that Layla and Emma rebounded yesterday from a tough showing on Monday,” Ewert said. “The other three had a little bit of adversity hit and struggled to get back on track. The good part is that they did get back on track before the end of the round and we definitely had some teachable moments.”
The Blue Comets finished in third place as a team, dropping them to second place in the SEK League standings.
“We are now second behind Independence by three strokes in league, but still 21 strokes up on Pittsburg who is in 3third,” Ewert said. “(There is) still a lot of time left.”
Pittsburg 188, Independence 195, Chanute 205, Coffeyville 221, Labette County 244, Fort Scott 256, Parsons 62 (1)
Up Next
The Blue Comets will welcome teams to Stone Creek Golf Course on Monday to host a varsity tournament starting at 10 a.m.
“Then Coffeyville on Wednesday, which is exciting because this will be the first time Coffeyville Country Club has hosted a girls tournament in about six or seven years,” Ewert said. “It is a quality course that will challenge us.”
