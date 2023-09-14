Chanute GGLF @ Parsons - Sept. 13, 2023 - Maddie Kepley
Ray Nolting | Parsons Sun

Chanute sophomore Delaney Hastings, senior Emma Waltermire and sophomore Rainey Carter each carded rounds of 51 to finish ninth, 10th and 11th at the second SEK League-designated tournament in Parsons on Wednesday. Sophomore Layla Reinecke shot a 52 for 13th place and sophomore Maddie Kepley shot a 55 for 16th place.

“It was definitely encouraging that Layla and Emma rebounded yesterday from a tough showing on Monday,” Ewert said. “The other three had a little bit of adversity hit and struggled to get back on track. The good part is that they did get back on track before the end of the round and we definitely had some teachable moments.”

Chanute GGLF @ Parsons - Sept. 13, 2023 - Rainey Carter

