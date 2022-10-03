UNIONTOWN — The Erie Red Devils emerged from a defensive slugfest with a 12-6 overtime triumph over the Uniontown Eagles Friday night.
After opening the season with three consecutive losses, Erie (2-3) has now notched district wins in consecutive weeks.
With 4:27 remaining in regulation, Erie running back Ruben Mata gained the edge and scampered 11 yards to paydirt. After coming up short on the 2-point play, Erie led 6-0.
Erie’s defense was unable to slam the door on Uniontown, as the Eagles capped off a quick scoring drive with 1:01 showing on the clock. Erie’s defense snuffed out the 2-point play, keeping the contest knotted at 6.
Working with a short field, Erie drove to the Uniontown 15-yard line, as quarterback Seth Welch took a couple of shots to the endzone. The passes fell incomplete — sending the game to overtime.
Erie won the coin flip and opted to defer the offensive possession to Uniontown. Starting out at the Erie 10-yard line, Uniontown picked up a combined 9 yards on its first two plays. With the Eagles knocking on the door, Erie’s defense stuffed two consecutive run plays from the 1-yard line.
With the key stop, an Erie touchdown or field goal would win the game.
On Erie’s third play, Mata took a handoff from Welch and bounced to the outside, outrunning defenders for the five yard score to punctuate the dramatic ending.
Erie’s defensive-minded head coach Eddie Kearns was thrilled with his squad’s effort.
“We got penetration from interior linemen Dakota Becker and Brandon Volz — and linebackers Kayce Welch and Ruben Mata came over the top to stop the (Uniontown player),” Kearn said of the critical overtime stops from the 1-yard line. “It was a great battle all night long, and just a good high school football game.”
While he only completed 2-of-11 passes for 29 yards, Seth Welch tallied a team-high 100 yards rushing on 14 carries.
Uniontown’s stout defense, meanwhile, held all other Erie players to 58 yards on 21 carries — for an average of 2.7 yards per run.
Up Next
The Red Devils (2-3) return home this week to host the Saint Mary’s-Colgan Panthers (4-1) for a non-district bout.
Box Score
Erie 0 0 0 6 6 12
Uniontown 0 0 0 6 x 6
