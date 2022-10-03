Erie 212 color.jpg

Senior running back Ruben Mata (16) searches for an open lane during a home matchup with Northeast on Sept. 23, 2022.

 Matt Resnick | Tribune photo

UNIONTOWN — The Erie Red Devils emerged from a defensive slugfest with a 12-6 overtime triumph over the Uniontown Eagles Friday night.

After opening the season with three consecutive losses, Erie (2-3) has now notched district wins in consecutive weeks. 

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments