COLBY — The Chanute Blue Comets picked up a third straight loss in the 38th Annual Orange and Black Classic Basketball Tournament here Friday. The Blue Comets were handed a 41-32 defeat at the hands of the Lamar (Colo.) Tigers.
“(This was our) worst effort of the year,” Chanute head coach Dustin Fox said. “I’m not sure what else to say.”
Because Wichita West dropped out of the tournament, Chanute was handed a forfeit win on Saturday and a subsequent seventh place finish.
Chanute trailed by the slimmest of margins after the first quarter. Senior Tyra Bogle and junior Peyton Shields seemed to be getting going early, each recording a bucket in that first quarter, but those would be the only field goals the pair of Blue Comet stars would convert on.
The second quarter saw Lamar hit an 11-point spurt from four different players to go up by six at halftime. A 9-9 third quarter gave Chanute a chance at the victory late, but Lamar held the Blue Comets off for a victory.
Bogle would pick up another two points from the free throw line in the fourth quarter to finish with four, but Shields was quiet the rest of the way, finishing with just three points.
Junior Jaye Smith finished with a team-high eight points, mostly coming in the second half. Junior Kelsey Haviland had a five-point spurt in the third quarter, junior Kynleigh Chard knocked down a pair of buckets in the back half and senior Preston Keating and junior Ashley Haviland both netted a 3 in the matchup.
That scoring was not enough to keep pace with the starting cast from Lamar, as Abby Robbins went for a game-high 14 points followed by Brooklyn Robbins with nine. Tatum Milenski gave the Tigers an extra eight points off the bench.
Up Next
Chanute was back in action Tuesday on the road, taking on the 2-10 Paola Panthers.
Box Score
Chanute: 5 6 9 12 — 32
Lamar: 6 11 9 15 — 41
Scoring
Chanute: Jaye Smith 8, Kelsey Haviland 5, Kynleigh Chard 4, Tyra Bogle 4, Peyton Shields 3, Preston Keating 3, Ashley Haviland 3, Kiya Brown 2
Lamar: Abby Robbins 14, Brooklyn Robbins 9, Tatum Milenski 8, Jaidyn Branom 5, Maggie Cox-Wilson 3, Naudia Morales 2
