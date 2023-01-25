Chanute WBB vs Indy 1.13.23 - Jaye Smith

Chanute junior Jaye Smith (42) backs down an Independence defender during an SEK clash at home on Jan. 13.

 Huntyr Schwegman | Tribune photo

COLBY — The Chanute Blue Comets picked up a third straight loss in the 38th Annual Orange and Black Classic Basketball Tournament here Friday. The Blue Comets were handed a 41-32 defeat at the hands of the Lamar (Colo.) Tigers.

“(This was our) worst effort of the year,” Chanute head coach Dustin Fox said. “I’m not sure what else to say.”

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments