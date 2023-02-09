NCCC WBB vs Hesston 2.8.23 - Toriauna Douglass

Neosho County freshman guard Toriauna Douglass (15) puts up a shot amidst a fastbreak during Wednesday's KJCCC matchup with the Hesston Larks. The Panthers knocked off the Larks, 99-50.

 Matt Resnick | Tribune photo

The Neosho County Panthers put together a full-team, full-game effort to handily defeat the Hesston Larks in Kansas Jayhawk Conference action here Wednesday.

“Today was sort of a trap game. We were in it with the No. 7 team in the country (on Saturday), then all of the sudden you come home and play a team you’re supposed to beat,” Neosho County head coach JJ Davis said. “I’m super proud of them, they came out and did what they were supposed to do.”

NCCC WBB vs Hesston 2.8.23 - Zariyah Washington

Neosho County sophomore point guard Zariyah Washington (23) fires a 3 from the right wing during Wednesday's KJCCC matchup with the Hesston Larks.

