The Chanute American Legion Post 170 Single A baseball team hosted the Erie Post 102 Single A for a doubleheader at Santa Fe Sports Complex on Friday. Post 170 took down both games by run-rule, taking the early game 12-0 before a 15-0 victory in the second game.
Kyler Isbell took the mound to start for Chanute, grabbing nine strikeouts while allowing just four hits across his four innings of work. Luke Noonan made the start on the bump in the second game, recording five strikeouts with a single hit in three innings. Both pitchers were clean throughout the night, shutting out Erie in both games.
“Isbell came out with a bang, he threw a lot of strikes and attacked the zone. His off speed was on point also,” Post 170 Single A head coach Hunter Friederich said. “Noonan also filled up the zone and I’m very proud of them. I preach on attacking the zone all the time and we need alot of first pitch strikes, they both did that in the doubleheader.”
After a nearly 1-2-3 inning in the first game, the Erie defense seemed to crumble, allowing the same hitting fest as the previous matchup. Jase Tarter, Brady Alonzo, Alijah Christy, Cohwen Wheeler and Noonan all recorded extra base hits for Chanute on the night. Wheeler and Alonzo posted 5 RBIs each, with Tarter and Nathan Meisch adding a pair of RBIs each.
Holding down the rubber for Erie in the first game was Zaydon Collins. Although Collins was attacking the zone with strikes, the Erie defense left a lot to be desired. When Collins started to find trouble, he was relieved by Devon Taylor.
“I was really happy with Collins pitching the first game. He ran into some trouble in the third inning and wasn’t getting much help from his defense,” Erie Post 102 head coach Broc Mattox said. “But, I was happy with the amount of strikes they both threw and how they attacked hitters.”
Braxton Edwards made the start in game two, but thanks to a bevy of defensive mishaps and plenty of Chanute offense, Mattox was forced to look to the bullpen early.
“The second game was a big let down for us. We mentally weren't focused and I was disappointed with the effort,” Mattox said.
Yarnell relieved Edwards, and Daniel Choi and Demmerit finished out the late game.
While Erie’s error column may stand out, Chanute’s errors have a much larger impact. With Erie’s season likely over and Chanute headed to zone, Post 170 will be forced to clean things up before the postseason tournament.
“The errors need to go, we keep having trouble cleaning them up,” Friederich said. “We are going to practice a lot before the Zone tournament and do a lot of infield and outfield work until we get it right.”
The Erie offense was more active in this one, led by a pair of singles from Parker Huges. Devon Taylor, Ethan Yarnell, Brett Wilson and Bryce Demmerit grabbed a single each on the night.
This doubleheader almost did not happen, as Erie was a player short leading upto gametime. Having expressed interest in playing baseball for Erie High School during the 2023 season, Reid Duff was tapped to join the team for the night.
“We called him up 40 minutes before first pitch and he agreed to give it a shot,” Mattox said. “He played pretty solid defensively and he did end up putting the bat on the ball, which was very impressive for not having seen a pitch in years. It sounded like he really enjoyed playing and if he works hard at it I think he could help us in the future.”
Up Next
With Friday’s doubleheader, Erie’s summer season drew to a close. Returning seven starters on the high school team from last season, Mattox is excited to keep the ball rolling from this summer.
“I look forward to getting started with the kids this winter,” Mattox said of his plans for the offseason. “After a winless varsity season it was good to play a summer schedule and win some games against some varsity type teams. I learned alot about our kids my first year at Erie and will be spending my off season constructing a plan to make us better.”
The Chanute Single A has one final matchup in the regular season this Thursday, when Post 170 hosts Garnett for a doubleheader.
“We need to go out and play like we know how to play against Garnett,” Friederich said. “They’re a solid team and we need to attack pitches while we’re hitting and pitching. We shouldn’t have a problem if we just execute plays and play to the fullest.”
First pitch of the doubleheader at Santa Fe Sports Complex is set for 6 p.m.
Game 1
Erie 000 0 - 0 4 3
Chanute 025 5 - 12 11 2
Game 2
Erie 0 0 0 - 0 1 2
Chanute 12 3 X - 15 8 1
Chanute Batting Statistics
Jase Tarter: 1B, 3B, 3 SB, 3 R, 2 RBI (2-4)
Nathan Meisch: 1B, 3 BB, SAC, 3 R, 2 RBI (2-2)
Parker Manly: 1B (2), SAC (2-4)
Brady Alonzo: 1B, 2B (2), 2 BB, 4 R, 5 RBI (3-4)
Alijah Christy: 1B (2), 3B, 3 R, 2 RBI, SB (3-3)
Cohwen Wheeler: 1B, 2B, 2 BB, 2 R, 5 RBI (3-4)
Kolby Baker: 1B (2), BB, R, RBI, SB (2-2)
Jacob Harrington: 2BB, SAC, SB, 2 R, RBI (0-1)
Tyler Rowden: 1B, BB, SB, R (1-2)
Kyler Isbell: (0-2)
Quentin Gregory: ROE, SB, R, 2 RBI (0-0)
Talan Hayes: 1B (1-2)
Luke Noonan: 2B, R, RBI (1-2)
Jacob Meigs: 2 BB, 2 SB, 2 R, RBI (0-0)
Erie Batting Statistics
Devon Taylor: 1B, SB (1-4)
Dylan Kirkpatrick: BB (2) (0-1)
Bryce Demmerit: 1B (1-3)
Braxton Edwards: (0-3)
Daniel Choi: (0-3)
Parker Hughes: 1B (2) (2-3)
Brett Wilson: 1B (1-3)
Ethan Yarnell: 1B, BB (1-2)
Zaydon Collins: (0-2)
Reid Duff: (0-2)
