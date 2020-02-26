ROBERT MAGOBET
PAOLA – Trey Moala orchestrated his rotation of guards to be effective, and this ultimately won the game over Chanute High School 43-38 at Paola High School on Tuesday night.
Chanute’s Shan Williams was the leading scorer with 10 points, while Kam Koester and Ty Bowman had nine points apiece.
But Paola’s Moala, an All-Frontier league Honorable Mention from a year ago, was a tough perimeter player to stop during the wire-to-wire win for the Panthers. Moala, who is listed as 6’5” but looked to be taller than Bowman at 6’5”, used his ball-handling ability to get where he wanted on the floor, as many of his shots were on the low block versus the senior forward.
A lengthy and wiry player, Moala would often run the point guard position for Paola en route to scoring 18 points and bringing down five rebounds.
“Mainly just whatever shoulder they played me high, if I could attack the high one to get them twisted, it’s easier to the basket, or coming off screens as well,” Moala said after the game. “I always attack the basket, but mainly take what the defense gives me, get shots for my teammates as well.”
Some of those shots were to Evan Phillips, who stroked three 3s on the day due to side-to-side ball movement.
CHS head coach Devon Crabtree said Moala took advantage of opportunities.
“We knew he was their best player and we were going to try and get him inside, and I think T-Bow (Ty Bowman) did a really good job on him, but when he was in foul trouble, he (Moala) got some easy buckets and it kind of got him going. But other than that, I thought we did a good job other than that second quarter on him. He hit a couple tough shots; he’s a good player.”
Still, even with a deficit of 30-17 at the break, Chanute chipped into that lead. Crabtree put in Peyton Beck, Eric Erbe and Jackson Coombs in the first half, and this seemed to rejuvenate the team, which eventually led to a 7-0 run in the beginning of the second half.
After the score was 30-24 due to this run, CHS made several other runs. The notable ones were Williams sticking a 3 to make the score 39-33, and then again to make the score 40-38 late.vKoester had a chance to help his team take the lead with 24 seconds left in the game, but too much Panther traffic prevented him from getting a clean look at the basket and the sophomore missed the attempt. Crabtree was also trying to call a timeout, but the referees didn’t see the attempt to stop the clock.
Additionally, Koester may have been fouled, but the referees didn’t make the call. In the end, Paola hit a couple free throws to ice the game.
“I just got to do a better job of getting the guys ready to play, that’s what it boils down to. I’m the head coach a nd I got to make sure they come out with some energy and are ready to go,” Crabtree said. “We did that in some other situations. I was really proud of the young guys. They crawled back in the game. So that was the difference. That was really exciting to see. I just got to do a better job in making sure we can get four quarters in and play.”
Chanute will gear up for Fort Scott at 7:30 pm Friday at home for the regular season finale.
