PITTSBURG — Chanute was just about to secure a win over Pittsburg High School in Pitt Tuesday night.
The Lady Blue Comets had possession of the ball with the score in their favor at 43-41 with 13.5 seconds. But underneath their own basket about to inbound the ball, Chanute turned the ball over, overthrowing a pass. With Pitt securing possession, senior Kaydn Matlock took a 3 and missed. Chanute secured the rebound.
Chanute seemingly had the game won.
But within this timespan after Pitt intentionally fouled, Chanute missed two free throws, which, after a rebound, allowed Pitt senior Sophia Pinamonti a chance to win the ballgame. She took several dribbles up the court, crossing over half-court, before heaving a 38-footer only to bank the ball off the backboard into the basket for a 3 as time expired. This gave Pitt a 44-43 win over Chanute, and just the seventh win of the year for the Lady Purple Dragons (7-9).
Chanute’s freshman Tyra Bogle had a game-high of 14 points, while Brianna Waggoner scored nine points, seven rebounds and two steals. Senior Kori Babcock was held to seven points, three rebounds and three assists.
Chanute did everything it could to win a game with the exception of tying a few loose ends in the waning seconds of the contest, and head coach Dustin Fox knew that.
“I think the big thing is stay together, you know we’ve lost an overtime game to Labette County, we lost at the buzzer here; it’s really easy in times like that to get down on yourself, quick to point the finger, but you just got to stay positive and stay together,” Fox said. “It’s easy to be positive when things are going well, but the true test of your character is what you do when things are rough. And we suffered a couple rough losses, kind of heartbreaking losses. But we knew who we are. And we know we are right there. We messed up about every way you can down the stretch with missed free throws and turnovers and missed box-outs and just things that gave them extra chance after extra chance. And when you do that, you give them an opportunity to hit the shot they hit. So we will keep on working on executing, keep working on being better in those situations.”
Throughout the game Pitt did an admirable job of focusing on Babcock on the defensive end. In the first quarter, she had a 3 and another two-point basket, but the second quarter she didn’t score.
And a couple of 3s by Pinamonti and Pitt junior Jaya Minniefield catapulted Pitt to a 22-18 advantage at halftime.
A couple of 3s by Bogle, though, springboarded Chanute within two with the score at 34-32 at the end of the third. Bogle would go on to hit two more 3s in the fourth, which really gave CHS an advantage, including an eventual lead down the stretch.
“Bri Waggoner hit some big 3s, Mak (Makayla Schoenhofer) hit some big shots inside, I thought Mattiyln (Cranor) did good job of driving at times and creating some opportunities, Jacey (Lewis) hit a couple big shots,” Fox continued. “And so when you have those other kids step up and make plays, it takes some of that pressure off Kori and it also takes some of that attention off Kori where maybe she can do a little bit more. That was huge. That gave us the big lead where we had a chance to put it away, but we didn’t finish it.”
Pinamonti, who was a reason Chanute couldn’t put the game away, scored 12 points.
Turnovers, missed box-outs, missed free throws were other reasons why Chanute didn’t finish it. And for all those reasons, Fox intends on playing these situations out in practice during the week.
This practice will prepare Chanute to win versus other teams in the SEK. With the loss, Chanute now has two losses in the SEK, while Labette County only has one. Chanute will need Labette County to lose a couple more games in the SEK to win the league.
Chanute (10-5, 5-2) will look to break this two-game losing streak and take on Field Kindley (4-8, 4-4) 6 pm Friday at home.
Chanute JV: The junior varsity Lady Comets avenged an earlier 45-21 defeat with a 43-32 win.
“We played so much better against them this time,” said coach Shannon Bogle. “We had 11 girls score out of 13, which is great.”
Tyra Bogle led all with 12 points and 7 touches.
