Chanute High School’s cross-country athletes ran their last race as a collective unit at the KSHSAA 4A Regional Cross Country meet Saturday at Lakeview Recreation Area.
With dozens of onlookers bundled up from head to toe to protect against the cold weather and wearing masks in an effort to protect themselves from COVID-19, Chanute’s Jerica Hockett was the lone runner to advance to State after running a 22:15 and earning 11th place amongst 36 other runners in a 5K. The senior’s time was a personal best.
Right behind Hockett were varsity girls freshman Natasha Ornelas with a 23:29 and 20th place, junior Bella Becannon with a 24:15 and 23rd place, junior Maddy Hughes with a 24:28 and 25th place, senior Riley Goracke with a 24:38 and 28th place, and junior Mackenzie Crapson with a 24:42 and 29th place.
The girls team as a group finished fourth with 98 points. Winfield (22 points), Fort Scott (43) and Iola (95) led the top five, with Labette County (105) right behind Chanute.
While Chanute didn’t have as many runners advance to State as in the past – last year there were two and in 2018 there were eight – CHS head cross-country coach Brett Rinehart was still especially proud of this group and all of its seniors.
“On the girls side, Jerica and I have been talking, we knew she had a good chance,” Rinehart said.
“The way we figured it, we kind of knew who the top three teams were probably going to be: it was going to be Fort Scott, Winfield and then either Iola or Labette the way it was looking. We knew there were going to be a lot of them in the top 10s. The way we were figuring it, if Jerica could stay ahead of Iola’s and Labette’s number two runners, then that would be good enough to get the trip to State.
“She went out a little fast last week at SEK, so we wanted for her to go out a little slower around 6:50, and I think she was 6:48 at the first mile. And then shortly after, she passed those two girls and just ran away from them – didn’t even give them a chance. That was awesome. She’s come so far since her freshman year. (I’m) really happy for her, proud of her. And our girls team as a whole, we were talking about anything that can happen in a race like this. Natasha jumped up to varsity and they missed going to State by three points. That’s just two positions in the race. I was proud of them for running well and getting that close.”
For Hockett, she was able to exceed her expectations, running a personal best. She reexamined her own race, saying she executed being ahead of the competition she prepared for.
“Last week, my split times were not really well; I had a really fast first one, then my second split time was really slow,” Hockett said. “So this week, we just worked on evening out the split times. I think that really worked out for today.”
For boys varsity runners in the 5K with 51 total runners, sophomore Brock Godinez finished with a 19:18 and 22nd place, sophomore Gage Jesseph culminated with a 19:31 and 25th place, senior Trenton Wilson had a 20:02 and 35th place, freshman Trenton Banks tallied a 21:40 and 46th place, senior William Guan registered a 23:11 and 50th place, and senior Christian Paxtor notched a 23:17 and 51st place.
Chanute’s boys finished up in seventh place with 170 points, with Winfield (23), Iola (49), Fort Scott (62), Coffeyville (127), Labette (145) and Wellington (151) rounding out the top six.
“It was pretty competitive,” Rinehart said. “We didn’t do as well as a team, but it was very top-heavy with the three winning teams. Brock Godinez actually came within one spot of qualifying. He was so close, so I know that stings a little for him. But at least he now knows he’s in that ballpark. Toughest part of the day is seeing some of our seniors run for the last time.”
One of those runners is Guan, who took the time to reflect on his race.
“It was a good race, but I’m a little sore. It was my last one, too,” Guan said. “But it was fun running with my friends for the last time. I can see myself running more in the future.”
Wilson, who came within 3 minutes of his personal best, analyzed the events that led up to his outcome of the race.
“Well for the first mile, everything was going great, running in the top 10 with my friends up front and then, about half mile later, my back started giving out, started falling back to the field,” Wilson said. “It’s kind of sad. It’s the most important one. And I’m definitely going to miss my friends and coaches I’ve made over the years.”
Godinez took his race pretty hard.
“I’m pretty disappointed. I was in the top seven in the beginning, but I guess I just didn’t have it in me to keep up,” he said. “I think I started off too fast, because I’m not usually in that front group. I’m usually in the middle and work my way up, but that’s kind of what happened. I started way too fast.”
The last CHS cross-country event of the year will feature Hockett, who will be running in State at the Wamego Country Club in Wamego at 10 am this Saturday.
