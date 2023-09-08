Chanute XC @ Fort Scott - Sept. 7, 2023 - Varsity Boys

The Chanute varsity boys squad poses with medals after a 5K race in Fort Scott on Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023. Pictured, left to right: Freshman Mason Greve, senior Trenton Banks, sophomore Easton Colborn, sophomore Jaron Powers, senior Josept Lazobarahona, sophomore Tyler Rowden and freshman Tucker Applegate.

 Contributed photo

FORT SCOTT — The Blue Comet distance runners had another successful night on Thursday at the Fort Scott Cross Country Invitational. Chanute brought home five individual medals and earned another boys team victory.

“Our runners competed very well across the board tonight,” Chanute head coach Brett Rinehart said. “It was a really warm evening with not much shade on the course, but our kids showed a lot of toughness and kept our momentum going coming off of our strong start at Anderson County.”

Chanute XC @ Fort Scott - Sept. 7, 2023 - Macie Moore

Chanute junior Macie Moore shows off her medal from the varsity girls 5K race in Fort Scott on Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023.
Chanute XC @ Fort Scott - Sept. 7, 2023 - Joshua Schoenhofer

Chanute freshman Joshua Schoenhofer shows off his medal from the junior varsity boys 5K race in Fort Scott on Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023.

