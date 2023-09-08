FORT SCOTT — The Blue Comet distance runners had another successful night on Thursday at the Fort Scott Cross Country Invitational. Chanute brought home five individual medals and earned another boys team victory.
“Our runners competed very well across the board tonight,” Chanute head coach Brett Rinehart said. “It was a really warm evening with not much shade on the course, but our kids showed a lot of toughness and kept our momentum going coming off of our strong start at Anderson County.”
Junior Macie Moore earned another medal in the varsity girls 5K, besting her previous time by 13 seconds. She passed two runners in the final 400 meters to finish in seventh place.
“She was hurting in the middle mile of the race, so I was proud of how she held it together and competed until the end,” Rinehart said. “Sophomore Jarynn Hockett and junior Violet Stich also had much better races tonight, both knocking off good chunks of time from last week.”
The varsity boys won another meet, edging out the runners from Neosho (Mo.) by 14 points. The squad was led by a second place finish from sophomore Jaron Powers and a third place finish from sophomore Easton Colborn.
“Jaron ran like a veteran, being more conservative at the start before methodically working his way through the field, while Easton got to the front of the field very early and competed very well to stay there. They had two very different strategies, but both executed very nicely,” Rinehart said.
Freshman Tucker Applegate needed a photo finish to earn a medal, claiming the final individual spot on the podium in 10th.
“He is doing a great job and coming along very quickly,” Rinehart said.
Thanks to a great showing in the junior varsity race in Garnett last week, freshman Mason Greve made his varsity debut and finished in 19th place.
“I was really impressed with Mason tonight. He ran a very smart race and ended up running a minute faster than last week,” Rinehart said.
Senior Josept Lazobarahona finished in 18th place, sophomore Tyler Rowden came in 22nd and senior Trenton Banks rounded out the varsity squad with a personal-best time in 36th place.
“I thought all seven guys ran great tonight and it was great to see how we stacked up against a good portion of our league. We know some things we need to do to continue to get better, but tonight was another great step for our runners,” Rinehart said.
Freshman Joshua Schoenhofer also earned a medal in the junior varsity boys 5K.
“This was his first ever race at the 5K distance, and he competed extremely well,” Rinehart said. “He ran in the top two nearly the entire race and had an outstanding sprint to the finish to hold the position. I have been very impressed with Joshua early on, especially since he is brand new to the sport, as he did not run in middle school.”
Freshman Marlee Brown finished 20th in the junior varsity girls race.
Up Next
Chanute heads to Wellsville for their next outing on Thursday, Sept. 14.
Results
JV Girls 5K
20th - Marlee Brown 33:56
JV Boys 5K
2nd - Joshua Schoenhofer
Varsity Girls 5K
7th - Macie Moore 23:09
16th - Jarynn Hockett 25:43
18th - Violet Stich 26:12
Varsity Boys 5K
2nd - Jaron Powers 18:41
3rd - Easton Colborn 18:44
10th - Tucker Applegate 19:06
18th - Josept Lazobarahona 19:54
19th - Mason Greve 19:55
22nd - Tyler Rowden 20:09
36th - Trenton Banks 21:17
Boys Team Scores: Chanute 40, Neosho, Mo. 54, Pittsburg 76, Coffeyville 78, Labette County 103, Neodesha 161
