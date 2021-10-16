JARED McMASTERS
The Chanute Blue Comets girls cross country team is rebounding in a big way.
After a shaky start to the season, three varsity runners earned either all-SEK honors or Honorable Mention nods, and all three of the JV runners picked up medals at the SEK League championships in Chanute on Thursday.
“I was really impressed by our girls team,” Chanute head coach Brett Rinehart said. “They’ve really started to come together a lot more over these last few weeks. They weren’t terribly far out of a second-place finish.”
Paced by all-SEK freshman Macie Moore, the girls team finished 13 points behind the Labette County Grizzlies for third place.
Moore finished fourth out of 30 runners with a time of 23:01 — a remarkable feat to Rinehart, considering she also plays volleyball and has no real cross country background.
“She’s definitely got some natural talent for distance running and endurance,” Rinehart said. “She’s a hard worker. If you tell her to do something, she’s going to do it. She’s very coachable and naturally competitive.”
Senior Bella Becannon also picked up all-SEK honors after she took home an eighth-place finish 49 seconds behind Moore.
Rinehart was hopeful that fellow senior Evelyn Fewins could’ve completed the trifecta of all-SEK runners on the team, but her time dropped due to her shoe getting stuck in the muddy course at one point. She ended up with a 14th-place finish as an all-SEK Honorable Mention.
Natasha Ornelas was the JV team’s standout after she turned in a second-place outing to earn a medal. Her time of 25:10 would’ve been the fourth-fastest time if she was on the varsity team, so Rinehart said he plans to move her up to the varsity squad at Regionals.
“I think it’s really motivating,” Rinehart said. “For the most part, our girls team was struggling early on in the season, and we weren’t running to our potential. But a few girls ran better at Rim Rock, we really ran well at Independence and it carried over into this race. They’re all tuned in.”
As for the boys groups, junior Brock Godinez was the lone Chanute runner to earn any SEK League recognition. He recorded a 19:49 time in the 5K to take home 13th place and all-SEK Honorable Mention, leading the Blue Comets to a fifth-place team finish.
“I thought he ran a hard race,” Rinehart said. “He was a little disappointed at the end because he really wanted to get top 10 to make all-League, but the boys side was more competitive than it’s been the past several years.”
Sophomore Trenton Banks ran one of his best times of the year at 21:47 in his first varsity race of the year.
On the JV boys team, freshman Abel Kennedy notched the group’s only medal after he finished in 24:32 for his fastest time of the season.
“I was proud of everybody,” Rinehart said. “I thought our whole team put in a great effort.”
Up Next
The Blue Comets will host a regional cross country meet on Saturday, Oct. 23, at the Lakeview Recreation Area.
“All the kids that got a medal, they definitely earned it,” Rinehart said. “It’s fun to see a season of hard work come together and see them being excited to get those rewards.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.