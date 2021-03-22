ROBERT MAGOBET
It was a successful and historic weekend for Neosho County Community College baseball, both at home and on the road in a four-game weekend series.
The Panthers swept Coffeyville in four games on Saturday and Sunday, winning 7-4 in Game 1 and 9-8 in Game 2 on Saturday at Hudson Field, and 21-10 in Game 3 and 18-5 in Game 4 on Sunday in Coffeyville. In Game 3, 35th-year NCCC head coach Steve Murry won the 1,100th game of his career.
“Eleven-hundred wins obviously means you have coached for a while,” Murry said. “I think I’ve been fortunate enough to be surrounded by a lot of good players and some good administration at the school, too, and those kind of things make a difference. I’ve had the talent and support and what have you. So, it’s a good milestone. But again, that’s certainly not one person, and I had a lot of help along the way.”
NCCC won its 10th game in 15 tries in Game 4 thanks to several players. Freshman DH Drew Miller (.440 average, seven home runs, 22 hits and 28 RBIs) went 2 of 5 with five RBIs, including a three-run homer; freshman right fielder Brett Wiemers (.370, 20 hits and 16 RBIs) hit 3 for 5 with three RBIs and a double; and freshman first baseman Mason Lundgrin (.321, 17 hits, three home runs and 23 RBIs) was 2 for 3 with one RBI.
Overall, NCCC had 17 hits to 13 for Coffeyville.
The big innings for the Panthers were the top of the second and the top of the third. Miller stroked a three-run home run in the second, while producing a two-run single in the third. Sophomore centerfielder Khalil Thrasher knocked in an RBI-double. The Panthers put up five runs on two hits in the second in the second, and nine runs on seven hits in the third, putting the game out of reach at 14-0.
Another huge inning for NCCC was the top of the seventh. This time Wiemers came through with a two-run single and the Panthers tallied three runs on four hits.
Starting pitcher Drake LaRoche won the game after striking out one, walking two and giving up four earned runs and nine hits in five innings.
“Game 4, we were scoring basically every inning,” Murry said. “Drake was throwing really well. We were scoring more than they were the entire time. And that was kind of a big difference – where they would score two, we would score four. The lead kind of just kept going up. ... We felt comfortable the whole game with that lead. Luckily we were able to keep that lead. It was a very nice weekend for us.”
Game 3
NCCC scored the most runs of their season in Game 3 with 21.
Lundgrin had a 4-for-4 day with seven RBIs and a three-run home run. Miller went 2 for 2 with six RBIs and two home runs; Brady contributed with a 2-for-4 day with two RBIs; and Thrasher put up a 1-for-2 outing with two RBIs and a two-run double.
NCCC registered 11 hits to Coffeyville’s 13. But NCCC valued its opportunities more. The Panthers put pressure on the Red Ravens on their home turf within the first two innings. In the top of the first, Miller hit a two-run homer and a grand slam and Lundgrin and Daegan Brady both executed two-run singles. The first inning included 10 runs on seven hits.
Coffeyville responded with five runs on six hits, but in the top of the second, Lundgrin had another two-run single, part of a two-hit, six-run effort.
Up 16-8 in the top of the fourth, Lundgrin smoked a three-run home run.
Freshman starting pitcher Owen Chaffin picked up his second win of the year. He struck out three, walked two, and allowed nine earned runs and 13 hits.
“We jumped out on their starter (Kade Peterson) and we scored a whole bunch of runs in the first, but the wind was howling, so no lead’s ever safe,” Murry said. “We didn’t pitch it real well in the bottom of the first, so they cut the lead in half. Then we got it back up to 10 or 11, then kind of back down to seven or eight. Then we get it back up to 10 or 11, it was kind of a lot of seesaw during the day. And never one you felt comfortable with when the wind is blowing as hard as it is. After the first inning, we pitched it pretty well – thought we hit it well all day long. And we fielded it well, too.”
Game 2
Saturday’s second game was too close for comfort, but a win’s a win. Sophomore designated hitter Andrew Brautman was 2 for 5 with two RBIs, a home run and a double. Miller also batted 2 for 5 with two RBIs and a home run. Brady managed a 2-for-3 day with a double. Freshman infielder Jordon Helm went 1 for 3 with a homer.
Both teams put up 12 hits. Thrasher, Lundgrin and Witt all had doubles and an RBI.
A second win for the day was compromised in the top of the ninth when the Panthers were up 9-4. Starting NCCC pitcher Jack Ebright almost completed the game, but he gave up a run and hit in the top of the eighth, so Murry put in freshman reliever Jake Beckmann, who loaded the bases. Freshman reliever Nathan Hungate took over for Beckmann, but Hungate gave up an RBI-double, a two-run double and an RBI single.
While Hungate forced the Coffeyville offense into an out at home and struck a batter out, at that point, the score was 9-8. Murry put in freshman reliever Colten Nelson. Already working with two outs with men on second and third, Nelson struck out Coffeyville DH Easton Rindt, who went 2 for 5.
Nelson had one strikeout in 1/3 innings, while Ebright, who got the win, racked up six Ks, three walks, four earned runs and eight hits in eight innings. Ebright is now 3-0 on the year.
“I thought the good was we hit in some situations, and I felt like guys were coming through with guys on base,” Murry said. “We were playing well and we got a nice lead that you would think would be easy, and then we threw a young pitcher, and I think got he got nervous, and put the first three dudes on base, and we had to get him out, and then they got some hits off Hungate, and all of sudden it’s a ballgame again. I was very pleased with Colten Nelson. (He) came right out and he just went right at it. He got the job done. A base hit there, and they’re ahead and we would have had a bottom half. A good team day – 2-0. I’m not going to cry over spilled milk.”
Brautman had a nice jack in the ballgame.
“The first thing I look for is a fastball. And I always say to myself look for a fastball middle in, and luckily I got it, put a good swing on it and it went over the fence,” Brautman said.
Game 1
Witt (RBI) and Helm went 3 for 3, and Brady was 2 for 4 with two RBIs. Helm, Brautman and Brady had doubles, while Witt homered.
The Panthers put up 11 hits to Coffeyville’s four.
On the mound was starting freshman pitcher Taylor Parrett, who recorded seven strikeouts, four walks, three earned runs and four hits.
Up next, the Panthers ,10-5, will play No. 6 Crowder today 1 pm at home. On March 9, the Panthers lost to Crowder after giving up 11 home runs on a windy day.
