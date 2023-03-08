The Southeast Kansas League released it’s 2023 Wrestling All-League honors on Tuesday, and seven wrestlers from Chanute made the lists.

Seniors Trey Dillow (138 pounds), Ty Leedy (157 pounds) and Dagen Dean (215 pounds) and sophomore Cade Small (190 pounds) were named to the First Team. Dillow and Leedy’s selection marks four-straight, while Dean and Small earned their second nods.

