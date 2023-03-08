The Southeast Kansas League released it’s 2023 Wrestling All-League honors on Tuesday, and seven wrestlers from Chanute made the lists.
Seniors Trey Dillow (138 pounds), Ty Leedy (157 pounds) and Dagen Dean (215 pounds) and sophomore Cade Small (190 pounds) were named to the First Team. Dillow and Leedy’s selection marks four-straight, while Dean and Small earned their second nods.
Senior Bryan Jackett (285 pounds) earned his third honorable mention, while junior Jase Tarter (120 pounds) and sophomore Quinton Harding (165 pounds) earned their first nods.
First Team
106 - Mason Gibbons (Independence)
113 - Keith Sanders (Independence)
120 - Kaden Berry (Parsons)
126 - Trace Metcalf (Fort Scott)
132 - Koehn Wright (Independence)
138 - Trey Dillow (Chanute)
144 - Brody Gomez (Fort Scott)
150 - Tucker Vesey (Coffeyville)
165 - JJ White (Pittsburg)
175 - Devon Vincent (Coffeyville)
190 - Cade Small (Chanute)
215 - Dagen Dean (Chanute)
285 - Kainen White (Coffeyville)
Honorable Mentions
106 - Chaston Goleman (Labette County)
113 - Gavin Miles (Fort Scott)
120 - Jase Tarter (Chanute)
126 - Pierce Webber (Coffeyville)
132 - Jasper Allison (Fort Scott)
138 - Corbin McIntier (Pittsburg)
144 - Tyler Bailey (Pittsburg)
150 - Jonathon Howard (Pittsburg)
157 - Lennox Vann (Fort Scott)
165 - Quinton Harding (Chanute)
175 - Demarus Partee (Pittsburg)
190 - Jaquan Augustin (Pittsburg)
215 - Stone Perry (Pittsburg)
285 - Bryan Jackett (Chanute)
