PARSONS — In a sneak peak of the strength of the Southeast Kansas League this season, the Chanute Blue Comets dominated en route to a team championship at the Labette County Tennis Invitational held in Parsons on Thursday.
Chanute earned first place medals in three of four divisions, handily taking down the team title with 15-of-16 match wins.
“This was a great day for the girls tennis team at Chanute High School and a great way to start the new varsity season,” Chanute head coach Mike De La Torre said. “Each player earned a medal for their play in their particular division, but the best part was earning the team gold medal.”
Easily the most dominant performance of the day was from the newest singles player. After wrapping up the season on the doubles court last fall, junior Rylee Smith made her first appearance in varsity No. 1 singles action. Smith made it count, going 4-0 without losing a single game.
Sophomore Ella Guernsey also made the day count, posting a 4-0 record of her own. Guernsey is now 7-1 in varsity singles action after going 3-1 during a home meet as a freshman.
“Both played solid tennis the entire day with their consistency, shot selection, and patience,” De La Torre said of his singles players.
Sophomores Kanika Marcoux and Jacqueline Smoot posted a 3-1 record in the No. 1 doubles draw, and the lone loss came down to the final points of a tiebreak game against Pittsburg.
The No. 2 doubles draw was subsequently rolled through by seniors Jeanette Guernesey and Zoie Speaks as they posted a 4-0 record.
“Our doubles teams actually struggled some on different aspects of their games, however they were able to ‘dig deep,’” De La Torre said. “A great day, but we know it will get tougher as the season continues.”
That toughness will come in the form of the main missing competitor from this meet, the Independence Bulldogs.
Up Next
Chanute is back in action at home on Wednesday, Sept. 6 for a meet originally scheduled for Aug. 24.
Results
No. 1 Singles: Rylee Smith (4-0) 8-0 vs. P. Banzet (Coffeyville); 8-0 vs. A. McCabe (Pittsburg); 8-0 vs. B. Hymer (Fort Scott); 8-0 vs. A. Carnahan (Labette County)
No. 2 Singles: Ella Guernsey (4-0) 8-0 vs. A. Merka (Coffeyville); 8-1 vs. K. Humble (Pittsburg); 8-2 vs. J. Self (Fort Scott); 8-0 vs. L. Berry (Labette County)
No. 1 Doubles: Kanika Marcoux & Jacqueline Smoot (3-1) 8-3 vs. L. Hayden & E. Thompson (Coffeyville); 7-8 (5-7) vs. R. Hunziker & H. Turnbull (Pittsburg); 8-3 vs. K. Brown & C. Hunziker (Fort Scott); 8-3 vs. H. Byrd & B. Farmer (Labette County)
No. 2 Doubles: Jeanette Guernsey & Zoie Speaks (4-0) 8-2 vs. E. Crafton & H. Hayes (Coffeyville); 8-7 (7-5) vs. B. Huebner & A. Salas (Pittsburg); 8-1 vs. J. Messer & A. Gorman (Fort Scott); 8-3 vs. M. Bevans & K. Carson (Labette County)
Team Scores: Chanute 15, Pittsburg 9, Fort Scott 7, Labette County 7, Coffeyville 4
