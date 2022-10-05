The St. Paul Indians doubled their number of losses on the season at the Chanute Varsity Volleyball tournament held here Saturday. The Indians claimed wins over Labette County and Jayhawk-Linn, taking a total of three losses at the hands of Chanute and Frontenac.

“We finished in fourth place, so hopefully we have matured more as a team the past two weekends,” St. Paul head coach Mark Haight said.

