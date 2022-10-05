The St. Paul Indians doubled their number of losses on the season at the Chanute Varsity Volleyball tournament held here Saturday. The Indians claimed wins over Labette County and Jayhawk-Linn, taking a total of three losses at the hands of Chanute and Frontenac.
“We finished in fourth place, so hopefully we have matured more as a team the past two weekends,” St. Paul head coach Mark Haight said.
Senior Josey Harris led the offensive attack for St. Paul, posting 70 kills and 11 blocks across the 11 sets played. Senior Sophia Albertini added 25 kills and five digs, while senior Chloe Seme had 13 kills and five service aces.
Senior setter Kenna Doherty was there for assists on 70-of-86 total kills, adding a trio of points herself.
“We have this Tuesday and the following Tuesday with tough league opponents, and then we’ve gotta get ready for a very tough substate,” Haight said.
Up Next
St. Paul (24-6) was back in action at home Tuesday, hosting Crest (20-4) and Marmaton Valley (15-8).
