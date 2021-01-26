ROBERT MAGOBET
A few weeks into the new year means athletes are revving up their competitiveness for the stretch run in this pandemic season.
Those athletes should be recognized for the great performances they have displayed. This week, The Chanute Tribune has selected the Performers of the Week for Jan. 15-21.
Starting off with Chanute’s Lady Blue Comets basketball will be senior Kori Babcock, who had 21 points, six rebounds, five assists, and five steals in a dominating win over Parsons by a score of 66-36 on Jan. 15 at CHS. Her Performers of the Week nod was capped off in the Freeman Sports Medicine Mid-Season Shoot Out, which started the same day as this week’s Performers of the Week date cut-off, Jan. 21 in Frontenac. Babcock in the first game of the tournament put up 15, seven rebounds, four steals, and three assists in a tournament 42-37 win over Fort Scott, and moved Chanute to a 6-2 record at the time.
“I thought our girls did a good job of finishing tonight,” CHS head girls coach Dustin Fox said after the Parsons game. “I’m really proud of the overall team effort. A lot of the girls stepped up and made plays. And when you do that, you get the results we had tonight.”
Chanute’s Blue Comets only played in one matchup since Jan. 15 because of an exposure to COVID-19 that forced the entire team into quarantine early last week. Still, Chanute did play versus Parsons on Jan. 15 – a loss at 66-46. But junior guard Kam Koester registered a team-high 22 points, which solidified another Performer of the Week award for him.
In wrestling, senior Brayden Dillow (182 pounds) helped the Blue Comets win their fourth SEK Dual Championship in a row Saturday, Jan. 16 at home. In the dual, he went 3-0, including pinning Independence’s Elie Walters in 54 seconds in the first-place match and Pitt’s Caiden Barber at 2:44, which secured the league title. Chanute as a team beat Coffeyville 66-15, Pittsburg 70-6, and Independence 72-9.
On Tuesday, Jan. 19, when Chanute ended up 13-4 at the time after winning 59-21 over Columbus and 70-9 over Paola, the State champion pinned Columbus’ Tanner Hodges at 2:47 and Paola’s Sam Shore at 1:35.
Chanute freshman Reese Clements (109) went 2-1 in the girls SEK Dual on Jan. 18. To help her claim another Performer of the Week nod, she pinned Pittsburg’s Kelissa Wells at 21 seconds and Coffeyville’s Emma Hall at 1:49, which cemented her a second-place finish in her weight class. She helped Chanute claim third place in the tourney.
Erie
It was a very good week for Erie forward Eric Dillinger, who helped the No. 3 team in Class 2A to a record of 3-0 after wins over Eureka (39-36) Jan. 15, Wichita Independent (65-48) Jan. 19, and College Heights (40-27) Jan. 21 in the mid-season Lancer Classic. Dillinger had 12 versus Eureka, 18 against Independent, and 14 playing College Heights, which sealed the deal for a Performer of the Week award.
“Offensively, while we did not shoot the ball particularly well, I was pleased with the looks we were getting and had a couple of guys make some big plays when we needed them,” Erie head boys coach Nick Pfeifer said after the College Heights game.
Erie girls went 1-2 in this span. But senior Skylar Clevenger did all she could to secure Performer of the Week, including an 18-point game in a 67-37 loss to Eureka on Jan. 15, seven points in a 35-26 win over Parsons on Jan. 18, and another 18 points versus Baxter Springs in the Southeast Tournament on Jan. 20.
“We got some fast breaks and were able to connect on them,” Erie head girls coach Sindy Daniels said after the Baxter Springs game. “We also shot well from the free-throw line, (10-12) 83 percent.”
Helping Erie wrestling place sixth at the TVL League Championships on Jan. 16, junior Drayton Kennedy (106) pinned Eureka’s Paiton Gravatt at 1:21, Leon-Blueste’s Dagan Turner at two minutes, and Caney Valley’s Brayden Harris at 3:59, which helped him win a TVL title.
“The kids worked hard and earned their league titles,” Erie head coach Will Weber said after the championships. “This weekend the kids wrestled great and they deserve credit for all they did on Saturday.”
Humboldt:
Junior Drew Wilhite assisted Humboldt in going 2-1 in the week’s timespan. In a 60-56 loss to Cherryvale on Jan. 15, Wilhite put up 15 points. But in a 67-11 blowout win over Marmaton Valley on Jan. 19, Wilhite tallied 17 points. In another lopsided win, a 55-29 victory over St. Paul on Jan. 21, Wilhite racked up 12.
Humboldt’s Jessica Myers scored 16 points in a 47-37 win over Marmaton Valley on Jan. 19, which earned her the Performer of the Week.
Altoona-Midway:
Senior Josh Meigs again had a monster week for the Jets. Meigs scored 21 in a 58-30 loss to Uniontown on Jan. 15, and 18 against Prairie View in the Uniontown Midseason Tournament on Jan. 20.
“Despite the loss, I am excited with the patience in which we ran our offense,” Altoona-Midway boys coach Lane Huffman said.
For the Lady Jets, Natalie Davis had 17 points in a loss to Uniontown on Jan. 16. She also scored 17 points and hauled down 18 rebounds in a loss to Prairie View on Jan. 20.
NCCC
In the first basketball game of the year versus Bethel College on Jan. 21, freshman point guard Destiny Stanford had 20 points, eight assists, and five rebounds, which is the first nod for her. This helped the Lady Panthers win 107-62.
For the Panthers, freshman guard Deondre Buggage produced 22 points, four assists, and three rebounds. Buggage was also 6 of 14 from beyond the arc that game. The Panthers went on to pummel Bethany JV, 117-56.
“Offensively we can shoot the basketball – there’s no question about that,” NCCC head coach Jeremy Coombs said.
