St. Paul Football Helmet

St. Paul High School goes by the Indians and utilizes Native American imagery as part of its branding. The Kansas State Board of Education recommended on Thursday that schools move away from Native American mascots and imagery in the next five years.

 Sean Frye | Tribune photo

Schools with Native American mascots and imagery in Kansas should transition away from that association in the next five years, according to a recommendation from the Kansas State Board of Education released Thursday.

The state’s education board voted in favor of adopting the recommendation from an advisory group that included representatives from all four federally recognized tribes in Kansas.

St. Paul Gymnasium Logo

The St. Paul Indians logo is displayed inside Billy Fager Fieldhouse.

