Schools with Native American mascots and imagery in Kansas should transition away from that association in the next five years, according to a recommendation from the Kansas State Board of Education released Thursday.
The state’s education board voted in favor of adopting the recommendation from an advisory group that included representatives from all four federally recognized tribes in Kansas.
“We’re just asking them to start the conversation, do the research,” state board member Ann Mah said. “When we say we don’t want bullying, we want equity, we want the best education for every child, then this absolutely fits with our mandates.”
The state board voted 7-1, with two abstentions, in favor of the recommendation.
“The time to have a conversation has long passed, and we need to make certain that it takes place as soon as possible,” state board member Deena Horst said. “So if our recommendation falls on deaf ears, that’s up to the board in the future to make the determination if they want to take it further.”
The Tribune estimates that 26 schools in Kansas utilize some form of Native American imagery, either with a logo or the use of mascot names like Indians, Redmen, Braves, Redskins and Chieftains.
The 26 high schools are Andale, Atchison, Bonner Springs, Clearwater, Council Grove, Hays, Hoxie, Larned, Wichita County, Liberal, Little River, Manhattan, Medicine Lodge, Osage City, Oswego, Peabody-Burns, Satanta, Shawnee Mission-North, Smith Center, South Barber, Southern Cloud, St. Francis, St. Paul, Tonganoxie and Wamego.
The Kansas State High School Activities Association, which governs high school sports, does not have any policy on Native American mascots.
“I do recognize that it’s an important issue and an issue we’ve deferred to schools,” KSHSAA Executive Director Bill Faflick said. “That’s not our business.”
Faflick said he hadn’t read the full recommendation from the education board at the time the Tribune conducted its interview.
The Wichita Board of Education unanimously approved changing the name of Wichita-North’s mascot name, Redskins, in February of 2021.
“It’s an issue we’re very well aware of, but we also recognize that some things are ours to decide and some are for the schools to decide,” Faflick said.
Two schools in Southeast Kansas — St. Paul and Oswego — use the mascot name “Indians.”
Oswego superintendent Mitchell Shaw said that the school district will begin researching its options.
“We will start studying our options in that regard. It won’t be anything that happens immediately,” Shaw said.
Shaw added that he’s previously discussed the mascot issue with staff and community members and received no backlash.
“In visiting with locals about our mascot, some of whom have lived here their entire lives,” Shaw said, “none of them have ever fielded a single complaint about our mascot.”
USD 505 St. Paul-Chetopa’s superintendent, Craig Bagshaw, indicated that he is worried about the impact Native American mascots have but also pointed to costs as a roadblock.
“Our biggest concern about this recommendation is ensuring that we do not act or imply in any way that we condone or teach violence toward any ethnic group, especially Native Americans,” Bagshaw said. “Other concerns include the economic and divisive impacts that come with changing a mascot or rebranding of a school community. Small school districts in Kansas face many fiscal decisions in a school year when it comes to curriculum and instruction of students. Those restraints will make those decisions even more difficult when a significant portion of the budget will need to be committed to rebranding efforts.”
Out of the 26 schools the Sun estimates use Native American imagery in Kansas, 11 compete in 8-Man football with another three in Class 1A or 2A.
Bagshaw also said the state’s recommendation could drive a wedge in the St. Paul community.
“Small school communities rely heavily on the camaraderie that comes from banding together around their extracurricular activities that are so intertwined with the use of a mascot,” Bagshaw said. “This recommendation will create a rift within a community that was once very united. We are committed to educating our students about the importance of the Osage Nation to the beginnings of the school and town.”
Mike Kastle, who is the commissioner of the Three Rivers League as well as a KSHSAA Executive Board member, said he expects conversation around the issue to ramp up.
“I’m sure we’ll all look at it,” Kastle said. “The schools that have Native American mascots will look at it closely. I’d be surprised if it’s not an agenda item for some of these schools. If the state board has recommended it, it’s going to be discussed and cussed.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.