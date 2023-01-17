INDEPENDENCE — The Royster Rockets nearly made a sweep of the SEK Shootout middle school basketball tournament in Independence Saturday. The eighth grade squad took down first, while the seventh grade team came up a few points shy of a championship.
The eighth grade team opened the day with a 46-13 rout of the Parsons Vikings.
“Warrick Olson hit 6 3's in less than three quarters. It was great to see him get going. He works on his craft relentlessly and our team loved to see it pay off for him,” eighth grade head coach Shane Duncan said. “Noah Luebbering was a huge spark for us in the first half. He had a season high in point and rebounds, and came up with some 50-50 balls that led to some easy buckets for us.”
The team followed that up with a 56-19 defeat of the Coffeyville Golden Tornado in the finals.
“Our defensive pressure stifled Coffeyville the entire game. The boys played with incredible energy and effort,” Duncan said. “Jalen Duncan had a great all-around game with the up-tempo pace we played. Lawrence Chaney had a great floor game, he played great in both games.”
Duncan noted the group is a great bunch of young men to coach.
“Anytime you come home with a championship, it is great for the program,” he said. “The boys played as a team in both games and celebrated each other's successes.”
The seventh grade team opened their day with a 27-18 victory over Parsons.
“I thought we played hard and showed improvement against two teams we had previously lost to,” seventh grade head coach Max Ruark said. “We pressed the entire game and made it difficult for them to attack how they wanted.”
The championship game saw the Rockets fall 27-24.
“Against Indy we took awhile to get going and were down late early on, but we had a huge fourth quarter and gave ourselves an opportunity to win the game,” Ruark said. “It was great to see them continue to fight and figure out some things over the course of the game.”
Up Next
Royster returns home Thursday for a battle with Fort Scott.
Scoring
7th vs. Parsons: Alex Helman 12, Kelton Ruark 9, Trey Raida 4, Joseph Gann 2
7th vs. Independence: Alex Helman 10, Trey Raida 6, Kelton Ruark 5, Joseph Gann 2, Brady Sherman 1
8th vs. Parsons: Warrick Olson 20, Noah Luebbering 7, Evan Luebbering 5, Lawrence Chaney 4, Tucker Applegate 4, Karter Naff 2, Daniel Stanley 2, Jalen Duncan 2
8th vs. Coffeyville: Jalen Duncan 14, Lawrence Chaney 13, Warrick Olson 11, Noah Luebbering 5, Daniel Stanley 5, Karter Naff 4, Blake Cummings 3, Evan Luebbering 1
