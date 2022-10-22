A quickfire offensive effort from the Chanute Blue Comets led the home team to a 50-20 victory over the Labette County Grizzlies Friday evening. With the win, the Blue Comets secured back-to-back Southeast Kansas League titles and the program’s first undefeated regular season since 1935.
“It was fun to watch. We didn’t want a slow start and for it to be a battle like last week in Coffeyville,” Chanute head coach Clete Frazell said. “Our kids came out and took care of that real quick.”
After Chanute’s 40-20 win over Coffeyville last week, Frazell noted his defense would have a new look against a pass-heavy team in this matchup. Any thoughts of weakness in that aspect went out the window when sophomore Quinton Harding jumped a corner route and picked off a pass on the first play from scrimmage.
Senior quarterback Eric Erbe connected with junior wide receiver Kaiden Seamster on the next play to light up the scoreboard within 90 seconds. Erbe finished the game passing 7-of-10 for 124 yards.
“Our kids were ready to play. We came out clicking on all cylinders,” Frazell said. “This was the first time all year that we’ve put together an offensive and defensive effort that was phenomenal in the first half. When we put it all together and play offense and defense, we’re dangerous.”
Harding then forced a fumble on the next kickoff, leading to a rushing touchdown from senior running back Ty Leedy to put Chanute up by two scores in the first three minutes.
“We just weren’t tackling anybody. We weren’t even near them,” Labette County head coach Sean Price said. “We weren’t giving the type of effort that we usually get. We had people in position. We just didn’t want to make a tackle.”
Leedy finished the night with 150 yards on nine carries, while Seamster rushed three times for 50 yards, mainly on jet sweeps.
Thanks to the Chanute defense providing a three-and-out or four-and-out on the next three drives, the Blue Comets extended their lead to 36-0 by the end of the quarter, pushing the commanding lead to 50-6 by the intermission. Both coaches agreed to a rare running clock for the second half.
Leedy led the defensive lockdown with six tackles, Erbe and sophomore linebacker Landon Bilby each had three and junior defensive back Jase Tarter notched a pair of takedowns.
Among those first quarter scores was senior lineman Bryan Jackett finding the end zone on a newly designed play. After Erbe dumped a pass to Seamster, Jackett came out of the backfield to receive a pitch behind a number of lead blockers. The Blue Comets drew up the play on Thursday after realizing Jackett was the lone defensive lineman to not yet score a touchdown.
“We put that play in last night. They gave it to me and it was amazing,” Jackett said. “Ever since I was little, I followed my dad around on the field. I was (the older) coach Frazell’s ball boy, so to be a part of this team’s success is amazing.”
The Grizzlies managed to strike before halftime when junior quarterback Kendall Holtzman found senior wide receiver Tray Vinson for a 36-yard touchdown pass. Holtzman finished the game 14-of-24 for 167 yards through the air, tossing two more touchdowns in the fourth quarter.
Holtzman connected with senior wide receiver Griffin Eaton for both fourth-quarter scores, one coming on a 46-yard toss following an outside-the-pocket scramble.
“I’m really disappointed with how we competed in the first half,” Price said. “They’re a good team, but we didn’t compete in the first half. We talked to them at halftime, and we played a little better in the second half, but we still have to do things right all the time.”
The Chanute defense held the Grizzlies to just a few bright spots during the matchup, forcing negative yardage on the ground. Jackett, senior defensive end Dagen Dean and senior defensive lineman Hunter Burt led the defensive attack. The trio combined for six tackles for loss on the night.
“We had a lackluster game against Coffeyville on the defensive line, so we challenged them. We hit the sled a lot, tried to put in some more moves and techniques and also some twisting and spinning, and that helped us to get free to make those plays on the quarterback,” Chanute defensive line coach Rusty Emling said.
Emling mentioned that work is far from over, and the defensive linemen have more sled time in their future this week.
That defensive line was giving Labette County trouble all night, which is why the Grizzlies could not get the passing game going until the second half.
“We finally had a little time in the second half. They have a good front. Dagen Dean is gonna be tough for anybody to stop,” Price said. “We also dropped a lot of passes.”
Two dropped passes of note came back to back on wide open looks to the end zone during the third quarter. After Chanute’s Erbe tossed a rare interception leaving the Grizzlies in the red zone, a four-and-out left the Labette County offense without an answer.
“We just gotta play better than we played tonight. Nothing against Chanute, they’re a great team. We just have to play with better effort,” Price said.
After a booming “we want Brock” chant from the student section, senior Brock Small checked in at wide receiver to enjoy senior night for the final drive as time expired.
Up Next
The 50-20 decision moves Chanute to 8-0 overall and 4-0 in SEK play, while the Grizzlies conclude the regular season with a 2-6 overall record, posting a 2-2 mark in SEK play.
The Blue Comets earned the No. 1 seed in the East, with a matchup against the F.L. Schlagle Stallions (1-7) set for the first round of playoffs.
“Right now, we’re just blocking well at the second level. We have running backs that break tackles and a quarterback that can throw, so we’re making a lot of big plays. It’s a lot of fun to watch,” Frazell said.
Labette County is set to play Eudora (7-1) in round one.
The full 4A bracket is available on the KSHSAA website.
Box Score
Labette County 0 6 0 14 - 20
Chanute 36 14 0 0 - 50
Scoring
1Q 1:20 (CHAN) 15-yard pass from E. Erbe to K. Seamster (2-pt good) 8-0
1Q 2:56 (CHAN) 1-yard rush by T. Leedy (PAT good) 15-0
1Q 5:38 (CHAN) 10-yard rush by B. Jackett (PAT good) 22-0
1Q 7:48 (CHAN) 21-yard rush by E. Erbe (PAT good) 29-0
1Q 9:49 (CHAN) 39-yard pass from E. Erbe to D. Dean (PAT good) 36-0
2Q 1:45 (LCHS) 36-yard pass from K. Holtzman to T. Vinson (PAT blocked) 36-6
2Q 3:33 (CHAN) 75-yard rush by T. Leedy (PAT good) 43-6
2Q 8:06 (CHAN) 64-yard rush by Q. Harding (PAT good) 50-6
4Q 1:40 (LCHS) 46-yard pass from K. Holtzman to G. Eaton (2-pt good) 50-14
4Q 9:49 (LCHS) 11-yard pass from K. Holtzman to G. Eaton (2-pt no good) 50-20
