Chanute Football vs. Labette County 10.21.22 - Ty Leedy

Chanute senior running back Ty Leedy (21) navigates traffic on a rushing play during a home game against Labette County on Friday, Oct. 21.

 Huntyr Schwegman | Tribune photo

A quickfire offensive effort from the Chanute Blue Comets led the home team to a 50-20 victory over the Labette County Grizzlies Friday evening. With the win, the Blue Comets secured back-to-back Southeast Kansas League titles and the program’s first undefeated regular season since 1935.

“It was fun to watch. We didn’t want a slow start and for it to be a battle like last week in Coffeyville,” Chanute head coach Clete Frazell said. “Our kids came out and took care of that real quick.”

Chanute Football vs. Labette County 10.21.22 - Dagen Dean

Chanute senior wide receiver Dagen Dean (2) extends his arms to haul in a pass for a 39-yard touchdown from senior quarterback Eric Erbe during a home game against Labette County on Friday, Oct. 21.
Chanute Football vs. Labette County 10.21.22 - Bryan Jackett

Chanute senior offensive lineman Bryan Jackett (53) rushes the outside on a 10-yard touchdown against Labette County on Friday, Oct. 21.
Chanute Football vs. Labette County 10.21.22 - Jase Tarter

Chanute junior defensive back Jase Tarter (4) extends to break up a pass during a home game against Labette County on Friday, Oct. 21.
Chanute Football vs. Labette County 10.21.22 - Brock Small

Chanute senior wide receiver Brock Small (89) looks to throw a block during the fourth quarter against Labette County on Friday.

