ALTAMONT — The Chanute High School track team got off on the right foot with team titles in both boys and girls division, competing with eight other schools in the Labette County Invitational on Thursday.
“It was great for us to see so many of our league schools this early in the year,” said coach Matt Kmiec. “We are not where we want to be but it’s a good start. The kids have been working really hard and it’s nice to see them have some success right off the bat.”
For the boys, gold medal winners were Rawley Chard in the 200 meters, Bryce Bingham in the pole vault, the 4-by-100 relay of Kaden Morley, Chard, Eric Erbe and Dagen Dean, and the 4-by-400 relay of Chard, Morley, Mike Stanley and Erbe.
The girls first-place finishers were Madison Hughes in the 200, Mattilyn Cranor in the discus, and the 4x400m and 4x800m relay teams.
Boys:
1. Chanute 80. 2. Iola 70. 3. Cherryvale 68. 4. Labette County 65. 5. Coffeyville 41. 5. Columbus 41. 5. Parsons 41. 8. Fort Scott 26. 9. Independence 21.
Rawley Chard- 100m Dash- 3rd Place 11.05; 200m Dash- 1st Place 22.46
Dagen Dean- 200m Dash- 3rd Place 23.83; Javelin- 6th Place- 124-2; Long Jump- 5th Place 19-1.25
Brock Godinez- 800m Dash- 6th Place 2:19
Trenton Banks- 3200m Run- 5th Place 12:54
Jordan Duncan- 110m HH- 4th Place; 300m Hurdles- 4th Place 52.99
Kaden Morley- 300m Hurdles- 3rd Place 48.02; Triple Jump- 4th Place 35-0
Bryce Bingham- Pole Vault- 1st Place 11-6; Long Jump- 2nd Place 21-3.75
Eric Erbe- Long Jump- 3rd Place 19-7.5
Kolten LaCrone- Shot Put- 4th Place 40-7; Discus- 3rd Place 112-5; Javelin- 5th Place- 125-0
Mike Stanley- Pole Vault- 5th Place- 8-0
Morley, Chard, Erbe, Dean- 4x100m Relay- 1st Place 44.37
Chard, Morley, Stanley, Erbe- 4x400m Relay- 1st Place 3:37
Godinez, Stanley, Stanley, Jesseph- 4x800m Relay- 2nd Place 9:33
Girls:
1. Chanute 107. 2. Columbus 78. 3. Labette County 69. 4. Independence 60. 5. Parsons 46. 6. Cherryvale 35. 7. Fort Scott 35. 8. Coffeyville 14. 9. Iola 9.
Brandi Schoenhofer- 100m HH- 3rd Place 19.8; High Jump- 3rd Place 4-8; Triple Jump- 5th Place 31-2.5; Long Jump- 5th Place 15-1.5
Kierney Follmer- 100m HH- 4th Place 19.9; 300m Hurdles- 2nd Place 55.24
Zoie Speaks- 100m HH- 5th Place 19.99; 300m Hurdles- 5th Place 57.43
Madison Hughes- 100m Dash- 2nd Place- 12.90; 200m Dash- 1st Place 27.08
Kynleigh Chard- 100m Dash- 5th Place- 13.51
Abby Stephenson- 200m Dash- 6th Place 28.96
Evelyn Fewins- 300m Hurdles- 3rd Place 57.17
Bella Becannon- 1600m Run- 3rd Place 6:48
Timmen Goracke- Pole Vault- 4th Place 6-0
Mattilyn Cranor- Javelin- 2nd Place 104-10; Shot Put- 2nd Place 31-11; Mattilyn Cranor- Discus- 1st Place 97-5
Meredith Hicks- Javelin- 3rd Place 97-0; Meredith Hicks- Discus- 3rd Place 87-2
Brandi Schoenhofer- Brandi Schoenhofer- Hughes, Clements, Stephenson, Speaks- 4x400m Relay- 1st Place 4:44
Clements, Becannon, Goracke, Crapson- 4x800m Relay- 1st Place 11:40
Campbell, Hughes, Stephenson, Chard- 4x100m Relay- 2nd Place 54.05
