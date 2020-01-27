ERIC SPRUILL
Charles Snyder scored a game-high 17 points as the Emporia Spartans knocked off the Soldan Tigers, 66-57 for third place in the Ralph Miller Classic on Saturday night.
Snyder hit a 2-point basket at the buzzer to end the first quarter to give Emporia a 13-9 lead and it would hold a lead throughout the contest.
“He’s only a junior even though the program says he is a senior. He averages 23 points per game for a reason,” head coach Beau Welch said.
Soldan pulled within a point with less than 3 minutes left in the second quarter on a 3-pointer by Dylan Martin. Martin would finish with a team-high 16 points in the game.
Connor Hoyt would give the Spartans a 10-point lead Midway through the fourth with a pair of free throws at 56-46.
“I love the toughness we have. I feel like we are in every game we play, based off how hard we play, “ Welch said.
Though Soldan tried to foul Emporia several times down the stretch, the Spartans rarely missed at the charity stripe.
Emporia’s Skyler Douglas finished with 15 points as three others joined him in double figures. Hunter Hines had 12 points, followed by Connor Hoyt with 11 and Beau Baumgardner with 10. Soldan’s Javonte Robinson tallied 10 points in the loss.
