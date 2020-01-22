ROBERT MAGOBET
Paola was no match for the Blue Comets of Chanute High School on Tuesday night at home.
In a dim CHS gymnasium on Senior Night, while the Blue Comet fans sat on the edges of their seats cheering on their favorites, Chanute blew the doors off of the Panthers in a wrestling dual by a score of 56-16. Class 4A’s top wrestling program moved to 18-1 on the year.
Chanute’s Trent Clements (106 pounds, record: 23-1) won by fall in 1:22 over Ryan Pankov to gain six points; Blue Comets’ Kolten Misener (113, 21-3) won by fall in 4:14 over Charlie Zeller for six points; CHS’ Trey Dillow (120, 14-8) won by technical fall over Steven Yeager for five points; Paola’s Sheldon Martin (126) was victorious by major decision 18-9 over Gavin Daniels to score four points; Paola’s three-time state champion and No. 1 state wrestler Preston Martin (132) won by fall in 4:38 over Ty Leedy (15-4) for six points; Chanute’s Tyler Davis (138, 11-2) won by fall in 1:32 over Cutter Meade for six; Blue Comets’ Logan McDonald (145, 19-4) won by major decision 18-5 over Noah Bowden for four; CHS’ Brady McDonald (152, 21-4) won by fall in 2:32 over Carson Gleghorn to score six points; Chanute’s Parker Winder (160, 21-3) won by fall in 3:14 over Corey Holub for six points; Blue Comets’ Vittorio Kwek (170, 3-1) won by fall in 50 seconds over Ben Timpe for six points; CHS’ Brayden Dillow (182, 23-0) won by technical fall 21-6 in 2:00 over Isaiah Taylor to score five; Paola’s Brady Johnson (195) won by fall in 41 seconds over Triston Larson (4-3); Chanute’s Tuker Davis (220, 10-10) won by decision 5-3 over Christian Dunmeyer to gain three points; and Blue Comets’ Nate Cunningham (285, 12-7) won by decision 8-1 over Jason Newton to score three points.
Brady McDonald recorded the most takedowns (42), the most pins (17) and the most three-point near falls (11). Logan McDonald had the most reversals (16) in the duel, while Clements racked up the most two-point near falls (11).
Clements, a 16-year-old junior, started the show and the momentum, and he said he is confident in his ability to impose his will on his opponent.
“I felt like my offense was good. I felt like the whole team’s offense was good and that’s really all we can ask for going into the next few months,” Clements said. “Like coach always preaches, just go out and score points, have fun, and I think everything takes care of itself. The wins and losses, they don’t mean a lot, scoring points does.”
Head coach Andy Albright said he saw many bright spots versus Paola.
“A couple matches didn’t go our way, 126, Gavin Daniels Sr. wrestled, normally our starter’s Colton Seely. Colton kind of wanted Gavin to wrestle senior match so that was pretty cool,” Albright said. “And then after that, we started taking care of business. I thought Ty (Leedy) did some good things, it just didn’t end the way we wanted. We definitely want to wrestle him (Martin) again. I think Ty’s athletic enough to wrestle with him and so, we will see what happens. We’ve got to finish lower on our leg attacks and hopefully Ty gets another chance to wrestle him.”
Albright, wearing a dapper suit amongst the other well-dressed coaches, also took note of some of the heavier weight classes, among other standout highlights.
“And then 195 Triston Larson just needed to be a little more aggressive and go after him, and we didn’t really take the first punch and that guy (Paola’s Brady Johnson) really kind of took the first punch on us and we kind of laid back, and unfortunately it didn’t go our way,” Albright said. “But other than that, I thought everyone wrestled well. Had a great turnout tonight. Girls did well, won some matches. JV boys did well. And it’s nice to beat a good quality program like Paola. They’re a tough school, tradition there. So we are pleased to get a win like that.”
Competing in several exhibition matches, Maliyah Walls, Hannah Williams, Brandi Reed, Haley Angleton and Lena Aguilar all won their matches.
“I’m really proud of how the girls are doing, and the strides they’re making,” Albright continued. “I can’t say enough about coach (Heather) O’Connor and coach (Bradley) Campbell for doing great coaching with our kids. Our wrestling program is moving in the right direction. (We) had a good showing, lots of fans and a lot of community support. It’s just a great time to be a part of this program.”
Chanute will gear up for a Beloit Junior-Senior High School tournament on Friday at 2 pm and Saturday at 9 am. The girls will wrestle at Independence High School Saturday at 9 am.
