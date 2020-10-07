The Chanute High School Lady Blue Comets volleyball team swept the competition at home on Tuesday evening.
CHS won 2-0 over Labette County and 2-0 over Baxter Springs. In the first match versus Labette, All-SEK senior middle hitter Sabry Trout racked up 14 kills, two blocks and one ace, while senior outside hitter Avrey Finley added five kills and freshman right-side hitter Jacie Costin registered three aces, one kill and one dig. In the second matchup against Baxter Springs, Trout tallied 20 kills and two aces, and senior middle hitter Taylor West had three kills, one ace and two blocks.
It didn’t look as if Chanute would sweep Baxter Springs in the second matchup, though. The Lady Blue Comets trailed 17-9 before CHS head volleyball coach Jory Murry yelled over to her team, “Relax and just play.”
“We have a lot of young athletes on the court and so we have a tendency to go into panic mode when they don’t need to go into panic mode just because they are not used to handling tough situations, and so sometimes they just need a reminder that it’s okay, take a deep breath, and let’s keep on moving,” Murry said.
Chanute kept on moving after that inspiration. The Lady Blue Comets got the score to 17-13 before a Trout spike gave the team a 18-17 lead late in the second set. Tied at 20, Baxter wouldn’t relinquish their attack, moving ahead briefly. Then Trout used her force once again, spiking the ball and tying the set at 23.
Baxter Springs called timeout with Chanute up 24-23, but Trout smashed another kill for the 25-23 victory. Chanute had won the first set 25-14.
“Yesterday (Monday) in practice, we did a drill, and we focused on being down and coming back and just regrouping as a team making sure everybody was ready to do their job, and we did just that,” Trout said. “I remind my teammates to do their job. If you mess up, it’s okay, just go ahead and get the next one.”
Chanute (12-7) will gear up for the El Dorado Tournament this Saturday.
