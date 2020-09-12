Humboldt wins

Humboldt wins a close game.

 ERIC SPRUILL eric@chanute.com

HUMBOLDT — For the first time in nearly two years the Humboldt Cubs struggled in a regular season game as it had to rally from a third-quarter deficit to hold off the Fredonia Yellowjackets on Friday night with a 30-26 win.

Humboldt quarterback Gavin Page connected with Trey Sommer with 9.5 seconds remaining in the third to hold off Fredonia. Neither team scored in the final frame.

“Honestly, I love it,” Humboldt head coach Logan Wyrick said. “This is a very young team and it’s nice to see them learning out on the field. They have been in a lot of situations early on and we are watching them grow. At any given time we have six to seven sophomores on the field. Couldn’t ask for a better game this early in the season.

Page rushed for 145 yards on 22 carries and threw two touchdowns to Sommer on the night.

Sommer also scored on a 22-yard touchdown run early in the first to give the Cubs a 8-6 lead.

Following an interception, Page stepped up on the defensive side of the ball where he earned All-State honors last year, picking off a Fredonia pass.

“He made up for his mistake almost immediately and made a great play on the ball,” Wyrick said.

Humboldt went into halftime with a 16-13 lead.

But Fredonia came back and held a brief 26-24 lead in the third quarter, before Page hit Sommer for the touchdown pass.

Inside linebacker Maddox Johnson led the Cubs with 7 tackles, while Trenton Heisler had 5 tackles on the night.

The Cubs (2-0) will take on Neodesha (0-2) next Friday night.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments