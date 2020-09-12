HUMBOLDT — For the first time in nearly two years the Humboldt Cubs struggled in a regular season game as it had to rally from a third-quarter deficit to hold off the Fredonia Yellowjackets on Friday night with a 30-26 win.
Humboldt quarterback Gavin Page connected with Trey Sommer with 9.5 seconds remaining in the third to hold off Fredonia. Neither team scored in the final frame.
“Honestly, I love it,” Humboldt head coach Logan Wyrick said. “This is a very young team and it’s nice to see them learning out on the field. They have been in a lot of situations early on and we are watching them grow. At any given time we have six to seven sophomores on the field. Couldn’t ask for a better game this early in the season.
Page rushed for 145 yards on 22 carries and threw two touchdowns to Sommer on the night.
Sommer also scored on a 22-yard touchdown run early in the first to give the Cubs a 8-6 lead.
Following an interception, Page stepped up on the defensive side of the ball where he earned All-State honors last year, picking off a Fredonia pass.
“He made up for his mistake almost immediately and made a great play on the ball,” Wyrick said.
Humboldt went into halftime with a 16-13 lead.
But Fredonia came back and held a brief 26-24 lead in the third quarter, before Page hit Sommer for the touchdown pass.
Inside linebacker Maddox Johnson led the Cubs with 7 tackles, while Trenton Heisler had 5 tackles on the night.
The Cubs (2-0) will take on Neodesha (0-2) next Friday night.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.