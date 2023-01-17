View and purchase more photos from this event by clicking here.
The Labette Cardinals rode a wave of falls to a 42-9 dual victory over the Neosho County Panthers here Tuesday. The Cardinals completed a season sweep of their Kansas Jayhawk Conference opponent, having defeated the Panthers 35-9 earlier in the season in Parsons.
“We’re young, and their freshmen were better than ours,” Neosho County head coach Matt Hansen said. “We have some inexperienced freshmen, but that’s okay.”
Sophomore Junior Camacho opened the night taking on ninth-ranked Dalton Kivett at 125 pounds. Kivett kept the match close early, but Camancho’s snap downs were too much to handle, as he tallied a 9-2 win.
“That match was good for Junior,” Hansen said. “That was a great way to start off the dual, and we need that in duals.”
Freshman Jesse Hall then took a loss by fall to ninth-ranked Romelle Person at 133 pounds. Person scored eight points in the first 45 seconds, nearly claiming the fall in the first three minutes.
After a back-and-forth, scramble-filled 141-pound bout that could have landed either wrestler in the loss column, tenth-ranked Jazen Brown claimed a second-period fall over sophomore Ryland Wright.
“He gets into scrambles and awkward positions, so he doesn’t win many matches by decision. Sometimes he puts himself in bad positions,” Hansen said. “But Ryland can go with that kid.”
Freshman Jace Tapia then suffered an overtime fall at 149 pounds. Tapia trailed 4-2 after one and 6-4 through two periods, but fought back to tie things at 7-7. The Bonner Springs native all but had the sudden victory takedown, but Labette’s Traylon Jackson rolled through for the eventual pin.
“Although the score didn’t show it, he beat that kid,” Hansen said. “That kid was done when that match was over. Jace won the physical and mental battle, just didn’t win the battle on the scoreboard.”
At 157 pounds, freshman Maze Mickens had the quickest match of the night, suffering a 64-second fall.
The 165-pound bout saw seventh-ranked sophomore Jake Knowles claim his squad’s second win of the night with a 1-0 decision. Knowles was unable to find a takedown in the first five minutes, but notched an escape early in the third period to ice the match.
Labette’s Tony Connor put the dual officially out of reach with a first-period fall over freshman Trent Jones at 174 pounds.
The 197-pound bout saw another second-period fall as freshman Buddy Claibourn took a loss.
The final match of the night was a classic heavyweight bout, as freshman Jasper Dewey edged out Labette’s Jace Shiney in a 1-0 decision. Like Knowles earlier in the night, Dewey earned a third-period escape for his win.
“Jasper is tough. In matches like that, someone is going to get tired and impatient. That match could’ve gone on for 10 more minutes, and I know Jasper would still be in there battling and grinding. That’s why he won that match,” Hansen said.
Up Next
Neosho County is back on the mat on Tuesday, hosting a dual with KJCCC foe Pratt. First match is set for 6 pm inside Panther Gymnasium.
Labette 42, Neosho County 9
125 - Junior Camacho (N) dec. Dalton Kivett (L) 9-2 (3-0)
133 - Romelle Person (L) fall Jess Hall (N) 3:58 (3-6)
141 - Jazen Brown (L) fall Ryland Wright (N) 3:57 (3-12)
149 - Traylon Jackson (L) OT fall Jace Tapia (N) 7:26 (3-18)
157 - Jonathan Vincent (L) fall Maze Mickens (N) 1:04 (3-24)
165 - Jake Knowles (N) dec. Matt Smith (L) 1-0 (6-24)
174 - Tony Connor (L) fall Trent Jones (N) 2:32 (6-30)
184 - Johnny Edwards (L) OPEN (6-36)
197 - Jeremiah Voliva (L) fall Buddy Claibourn (N) 4:01 (6-42)
285 - Jasper Dewey (N) dec. Jace Shiney (L) 1-0 (9-42)
