Neosho County Wrestling vs Labette 1.17.23 - Junior Camacho

Neosho County sophomore Junior Camacho (125 pounds) prepares for a snap down during Tuesday's dual against Labette.

 Huntyr Schwegman | Tribune photo

The Labette Cardinals rode a wave of falls to a 42-9 dual victory over the Neosho County Panthers here Tuesday. The Cardinals completed a season sweep of their Kansas Jayhawk Conference opponent, having defeated the Panthers 35-9 earlier in the season in Parsons.

Neosho County Wrestling vs Labette 1.17.23 - Jake Knowles

Neosho County's seventh-ranked sophomore Jake Knowles (165 pounds) grapples with Labette's Matt Smith during Tuesday's dual.

