The No. 1 wrestling team in Kansas Class 4A went down to the No. 1 wrestling team in Kansas Class 6A Thursday night at Chanute High School.
Chanute, though, went down fighting to Washburn Rural High School 39-33 in what turned out to be an entertaining meet that was too close for comfort for both teams. Chanute now stands at 1-2 early in the 2020-2021 campaign.
“...Really, ultimately, we just can’t get pinned,” Chanute High head wrestling coach Andy Albright said. “We gave up a lot of falls tonight, which cost us I think.”
Junior Dylan DeMeritt (106 pounds) was pinned by Jonathan Morrison.
Junior Kolten Misener (113 pounds) was able to win by decision over 6A State stud Jacob Tangpricha. Misener looked flat in his match, Albright said. And too many bonus points were left on the table.
Senior State Champion and the No. 1 wrestler in his class Trent Clements (120) won by fall over the No. 1 wrestler in 6A and the State champion in Bishop Murray, who actually beat Clements two years ago. In the match, Clements established bad position early on. Murry elbowed Clements on a front headlock. He then dragged Clements but the State champ was able to recover and catch him, which led to positioning Murry on his back.
“We’ve wrestled since we were 5 years old,” Clements said. “We’ve gone back and forth. He beat me last time, so it feels good. He’s good. Obviously, we all know what he’s done. It was just a good win.”
Sophomore Trey Dillow (126) lost in a decision to Henri McGivern.
“That’s a game changer right there,” Albright said. “If he wins that match, the dual outcome is different.”
Junior Kedric Emling was able to become victorious after a technical fall over Christian Ahlf thanks to picking up some bonus points. Albright said Emling’s confidence went up and he didn’t overthink his match.
Senior Colton Seely (138) was pinned by Bowan Murray. Seely was up 5-3, but Murray used an arm bar to flip Seely on his back before ultimately succumbing to the pin. Albright said he attributed Seely’s loss to not being in practice the last few weeks.
“We love him; he’ll bounce back,” Albright said. “He’s a tough kid. I know that one’s going to hurt him a little bit.”
Sophomore Ty Leedy (145) was able to pick up the major decision victory over Trace Lawler. Still, Leedy had several opportunities to get a pin, but it just didn’t pan out.
Junior Quentin Harris (152) was pinned by Nick Vincent. Junior Ty Galemore was pinned by Ford Brandt; Brandt forced a takedown from behind before using an arm bar to flip Galemore to his back, securing the pin thanks to his leverage. And Junior Jacob Brinkman (170) lost by fall to Austin Fager. Starting from the top position, Fager used an arm bar to flip Brinkman to his back before using his weight to pin Brinkman.
“We’re young at 52, 60 and 70, not grade-wise, but just young at varsity experience,” Albright said. “I really like those boys. I really think they are going to grow and develop more. These kinds of matches they are going to learn from. So hopefully, we can watch those guys develop and learn a little more each time.
Senior State champion Brayden Dillow (182) won by decision over Remington Stiles. Dillow used the single leg takedown to score his final points. Albright thought Dillow should have been more offensive and created some more angles in an effort to score some bonus points and combat the knowledge that each wrestler has coming into each match: the fact that Dillow is now a State champ and they will attempt to adjust accordingly.
Sophomore Bryan Jackett (195) won by fall over Ma’Kenttis Adams. Down 7-5 in a neutral position, Adams took down Jackett to score two more points. Adams then had Jackett in a headlock, but Jackett was able to escape only to lunge at Adams and force his shoulders to touch the mat, which forced the pin.
“I knew that pins were six and we were down by 13, so I knew I couldn’t do anything less than a pin,” Jackett said. “He put me on my back, and I had to get out of it and put him on his.”
Junior Tuker Davis (220) won by fall over Zach Franco. Davis from the top position eventually was able to use an arm bar to secure a victory after already leading 9-0 in the third period.
With both teams tied at 33, junior Nathan Cunningham lost by fall to David Huckstep, the No. 2 wrestler in his class. This would give Washburn Rural the 39-33 win.
Girls wrestling:
The Lady Blue Comets lost 60-12 versus Washburn Rural.
Reese Clements, at 109, won by fall over Kaitlyn Morris and Andrea Cuin, at 120, pinned Kendall Reid.
Chanute’s other wrestlers lost by fall:
120 - Kadynce Axelson, 126 - Evelyn Fewins, 132 - Kierstin Allen, 143 - Maliyah Walls, 155 - Laynee Jones, 170 - Olivia Tadlock, 235 - Sequioa Keever
