Kansas City Chiefs @ New Orleans - Aug. 13, 2023 - Patrick Mahomes

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) sets back to pass in the first half of a preseason NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints in New Orleans, Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023. It's no surprise Mahomes was an unanimous choice by The Associated Press for the top spot among quarterbacks.

 Butch Dill | Associated Press

Patrick Mahomes is a two-time NFL MVP, a two-time Super Bowl MVP and has led the Kansas City Chiefs to the AFC championship game five straight seasons.

Any poll that ranks players has to start with No. 15. Mahomes was a unanimous choice by The Associated Press for the top spot among quarterbacks.

