Erie BGLF @ Caney Valley 3.27.23

The Erie Red Devils pose with hardware after a golf meet hosted by Caney Valley High School. Pictured, left to right: Brandon Volz, Dakota Becker, Mason Boaz, Logan Ewan, Gavin Reissig, Cody Elliott.

 Contributed

CANEY — Area golfers met up at the Caney Golf Club for a season-opening tournament hosted by the Caney Valley Bullpups. The Erie Red Devils and Humboldt Cubs were in attendance, with Erie senior Logan Ewan returning as the lone individual medalist from either team.

“We placed third at Caney competing against all larger schools,” Erie head coach Bill Ruble said. “It was a good start to the season.”

