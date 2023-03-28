CANEY — Area golfers met up at the Caney Golf Club for a season-opening tournament hosted by the Caney Valley Bullpups. The Erie Red Devils and Humboldt Cubs were in attendance, with Erie senior Logan Ewan returning as the lone individual medalist from either team.
“We placed third at Caney competing against all larger schools,” Erie head coach Bill Ruble said. “It was a good start to the season.”
Ewan shot 48 on the front nine and 41 on the back to finish in seventh place with an 89.
Erie seniors Dakota Becker and Gavin Reissig shot 98 and 99 to finish in the top-20. Sophomore Cody Elliot shot 108 for 24th place, and junior Mason Boaz finished 29th with a score of 115.
Humboldt brought just two golfers to the meet, both finishing outside of the top half. Senior William Kobold shot a 124, while sophomore Curt Shannon finished with a score of 131.
“The boys did well for their first meet of the season and now have a target in mind to beat as they go about the season,” Humboldt head coach Bret Hauser said.
Independence finished atop the team standings, followed by Pittsburg in second and Erie in third place.
Up Next
The next varsity meet for Humboldt is set for Tuesday, when the Cubs travel to Burlington. The Erie varsity takes on the links in Fort Scott on Thursday. Both squads will meet at Erie Golf Club on Monday for a junior varsity meet. —
Results
7th - Logan Ewan (E) 48 41 - 89
15th - Dakota Becker (E) 51 47 - 98
16th - Gavin Reissig (E) 53 46 - 99
23rd - Brandon Volz (E) 53 51 - 104
24th - Cody Elliot (E) 64 44 - 108
29th - Mason Boaz (E) 54 61 - 115
34th - William Kobold (H) 61 63 - 124
36th - Curt Shannon (H) 75 56 - 131
Team Scores: Independence 348, Pittsburg 379, Erie 390, Caney Valley 393, Fredonia 409, Neodesha 338 (3), Humboldt 255 (2), Riverton 101 (1), Galena 135 (1)
