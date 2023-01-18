HUMBOLDT — The basketball teams of Humboldt Middle School completed a four-game sweep of the Cherryvale Chargers here Monday evening.
Girls
The Humboldt girls opened the evening with a pair of runaway wins over the visiting team.
The ‘B’ team sprinted to a 9-3 advantage by halftime, before outsourcing the Chargers 12-2 in the second half. The squad is now 7-1 on the year.
Carlie Weilert led the squad with six points and 10 rebounds, Jordan Hencey added another six and Maggie McCullough had four.
The ‘A’ team followed that up with a 33-15 win to move to 5-3 overall. Leading 22-15 with four minutes to play, the Cubs went on an 11-0 run to close the game.
“It felt like we couldn't get anything to fall for the first 20 minutes, and then we finally took the lid off at the end,” girls head coach Scott Brady said. “Kinley (Hart) and Hadley (Galloway) really stepped up tonight, both on the glass and making some key buckets down the stretch.”
Galloway went for eight points and eight rebounds, Hart had four points and five rebounds and Bailey Daniels tallied seven points and four steals.
Boys
The Humboldt boys completed the sweep with a pair of victories.
Cherryvale led the ‘B’ game 17-8 at halftime, before the Cubs outscored the Chargers 17-4 in the back half of the matchup for a 25-21 win.
“We were down nine at the half. We reduced our turnovers and hit some big shots,” boys head coach Jeremy Weilert said.
Weston Johnson nearly had a double-double, posting eight points and 11 rebounds and Kolton Hansen had nine points and five steals.
The ‘A’ team closed the night by holding Cherryvale to eight points through three quarters en route to a dominating 41-17 win. The squad is now 6-2 on the season.
“I was extremely happy with how we played offensively. Our defense was pretty good also,” Weilert said.
Collin Cook had 10 points and five rebounds, Thatcher Mueller added nine points, three rebounds and two steals, while Connor Newman tallied six points and a pair of caroms.
Up Next
The Cubs hit the road Thursday for a matchup with the Caney Valley Bullpups.
Scoring
Girls B: Carlie Weilert 6, Jordan Hencey 6, Maggie McCullough 4, Bailey Daniels 3, Kadynce Whitworth 2, Jetta Matthews 2
Girls A: Hadley Galloway 8, Bailey Daniels 7, Jo Ellison 6, Kinley Hart 4, Leah Carman 4, Harlowe Rush 2, Carlie Weilert 2
Boys B: Kolton Hansen 9, Weston Johnson 8, Bryer Grisier 2, Cooper Peters 2, Blayden McGuire 2, Bentlee Anderson 2
Boys A: Collin Cook 10, Thatcher Mueller 9, Connor Newman 6, Kage Daniels 5, Hudson Rees 4, Ty Shaughnessy 4, Luke Coronado 2, Jack Works 1
