FORT SCOTT – Several members of the Chanute High School cross-country team were running like their lives depended on it Thursday at the Fort Scott Invitational.
Chanute sophomore Brock Godinez ran a 20:04 (12th place) and sophomore Gage Jesseph finished with a 20:11 (15th place), both claiming medals in the boys 5K against 27 other runners. On the girls side, senior Jerica Hockett nabbed a time of 24:24 (fifth place) and junior Madison Hughes grabbed a 27:29 (21st place), and once again, both earned medals in a 5K race with 24 other competitors.
For girls junior varsity, freshman Natasha Ornelas won a medal after finishing the 5K versus seven other athletes with a 25:36, while on the boys JV side, freshman Braiden Warriax had a 21:06 (third place) and freshman Trenton Banks ended with a 22:33 (sixth place) in a 5K competition against 14 other runners. All these JV runners won medals as well.
Other students-athletes who placed were senior Trenton Wilson (21:27, 20th place), senior William Guan (24:34, 23rd place), senior Christian Paxton (25:34, 24th place), and senior Lexi Sierra (JV time of 30:54, fourth place).
As a team, Chanute boys placed fourth with 84 points, while Humboldt (80 points), Fort Scott (37) and Pittsburg (29) rounded out the top three.
A beautiful evening was the perfect setting for a cross country meet, with much better weather than the first meet at Anderson County. That played a role in Chanute being ready to go out and compete, especially since last week’s meet was canceled, CHS cross country head coach Brett Rinehart said.
“Freshman Natasha Ornelas had an awesome race in the JV girls division, bringing home a first-place medal,” Rinehart said. “She was really our surprise of the evening. Natasha was unable to finish her first race at Anderson County due to the heat, so to see her win her first race was pretty neat. Her time was good enough that she would have medaled in the varsity division as well.”
Warriax and Banks brought home their first medals of their careers in the JV boys race. Rinehart said he thought they both ran smart races, competing hard all the way to the finish.
Rinehart was also impressed by his varsity girls.
“I was really proud of senior Jerica Hockett’s fifth-place finish in the varsity girls division,” he said. “She got out into the lead pack early on and hung tough throughout the race and ended up running her personal best time. She had missed a few weeks due to quarantine, but she trained hard on her own and it paid off.”
Godinez and Jesseph both had impressive races in the varsity boys division, Rinehart said. Godinez brought home his second varsity medal of the year, while Jesseph earned his first-ever varsity medal.
“Brock is a hard worker and has been really motivated this year, and Gage has really come on strong as of late to establish himself as a true varsity runner,” Rinehart said.
Chanute’s next meet is the Crawford Farms Invitational hosted by Burlington High School on Saturday at 9 am.
