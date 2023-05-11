Jaden Daniels.jpg

Erie sophomore Jaden Daniels high jumps to a third place finish during the Iola JV Invitational on Monday.

 Crystal McGowen | Contributed

IOLA — Athletes from Erie and Humboldt joined area schools for a postseason tuneup at the Iola Junior Varsity Invitational on Monday.

The Erie boys finished first overall, while the girls came in sixth. The Humboldt boys came in fifth while the girls notched a seventh place finish.

Jaro Ammann Welch.jpg

Freshman Teghan Jaro of Humboldt, left, sophomore Octavia Ammann, center, and freshman Lily Welch of Erie cross the finish line during the 100-meter dash in Iola on Monday.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments