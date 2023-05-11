IOLA — Athletes from Erie and Humboldt joined area schools for a postseason tuneup at the Iola Junior Varsity Invitational on Monday.
The Erie boys finished first overall, while the girls came in sixth. The Humboldt boys came in fifth while the girls notched a seventh place finish.
Up Next
Both squads were in action yesterday for the Tri-Valley League Championships in Fredonia.
Results
Boys
High Jump: 2nd - Grant Reissig (E) 5’-8”; 3rd - Jaden Daniels (E) 5’-4”
Long Jump: 2nd - Jaden Daniels (E) 17’-7.75”; 6th - Landon Bauer (H) 13’-0”
Triple Jump: 1st - Ethan Dillinger (E) 34’-11.75”; 5th - Taylor Holbert (E) 27’-7.25”
Discus: 2nd - Matthew McCullough (H) 88’-10”; 6th - Taner King (H) 73’-10”; 9th - Gunner Stone (H) 67’-5”; 10th - Avion Seamster (H) 64’-6”; 15th - Bryson Peters (E) 34’-5”
Javelin: 1st - Grant Reissig (E) 122’-11”; 8th - Gunner Stone (H) 79’-10”; 11th - Matthew McCullough (H) 74’-10”; 13th - Cooper Gillespie (H) 66’-6”; 14th - Bryson Peters (E) 56’-8”; 15th - Nathan Swogar (H) 54’-7”
Shot Put: 2nd - Matthew McCullough (H) 31’-7”; 3rd - Gunner Stone (H) 30’-7”; 5th - Taner King 27’-9”; 10th - Nathan Swogar (H) 23’-7”; 12th - Bryson Peters (E) 22’-8”; 13th - Avion Seamster (H) 22’-7”
100m: 3rd - Mark Tenebro (E) 12.27; 6th - Joey Vincent (E) 12.82; 19th - Taner King (H) 15.84; 20th - Avion Seamster (H) 16.34
4x100m Relay: 1st - Erie 48.32
110m Hurdles: 2nd - Jaden Daniels (E) 20.00
200m: 2nd - Mark Tenebro (E) 25.20; 4th - Michael Richenburg (E) 25.60
400m: 2nd - Joey Vincent (E) 59.58; 6th - Ethan Dillinger (E) 1:05.44
4x400m Relay: 1st - Erie 4:06.77
800m: 7th - Landon Bauer (H) 2:47.86; 8th - Taylor Holbert (E) 3:05.04; 9th - Nathan Swogar (H) 3:17.85
4x800m Relay: 2nd - 10:50.95
1600m: 1st - Tanner Strathe (E) 5:34.95; 3rd - Killian Hume (E) 5:46.28; 5th - Landon Bauer (H) 6:22.67; 8th - Nathan Swogar (H) 7:14.06
3200m: 3rd - Killian Hume (E) 12:59.32
Team Scores: Erie 138, Pleasanton 113, Prairie View 100, Iola 57, Humboldt 40, Jayhawk-Linn 37, Anderson County 29, St. Mary’s-Colgan 21, Wellsville 15, Marmaton Valley 8
Girls
High Jump: 2nd - Makinzie LaRue (E) 4’-6”
Long Jump: 1st - Octavie Ammann (E) 13’-6.5”; 6th - Lily Welch (E) 12’-10”
Discus: 13th - River Johnson (H) 45’-5”; 15th - Abbie Weibe (E) 38’-0”
Javelin: 7th - Mia Pemberton (E) 69’-3”; 10th - River Johnson (H) 58’-1”; 11th - Abbie Weibe (E) 52’-3”
100m: 9th - Octavia Ammann (E) 15.05; 10th - McKenna Jones (H) 15.21; 12th - Teghan Jaro (H) 15.44; 15th - Lily Welch (E) 15.60; 17th - Megan Reichenburg (E) 15.90
4x100m Relay: 2nd - Erie 58.03
100m Hurdles: 1st - Makinzie LaRue (E) 18.01
200m: 11th - Megan Reichenburg (E) 33.47; 12th - Lily Welch (E) 34.30; 14th - Abbie Weibe 36.80
400m: 2nd - McKenna Jones (H) 1:07.90; 3rd - Mia Pemberton (E) 1:13.51; 4th - Teghan Jaro (H) 1:15.22
4x400m Relay: 2nd - Erie 5:12.81
3200m: 1st - McKenna Jones (H) 15:42.04
Team Scores: Pleasanton 131, Iola 103, St. Mary’s-Colgan 102, Prairie View 98, Anderson County 69, Erie 56, Humboldt 23, Liberty Homeschool Alliance 17, Jayhawk-Linn 7
