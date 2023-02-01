ERIE — Two players scored over 20 points for the Cherryvale Chargers, who took down the Erie Red Devils, 64-41, on Tuesday night in Tri-Valley League action.
Kelsi Lantz delivered 28 points for Cherryvale while Jailee Reister, who missed last week’s win over Bluestem, added 21.
“Tonight, we played the style we like to see,” Cherryvale head coach Kelsey Overacker said. “We created turnovers and ran the floor. We needed to clean up the fouls and defense but we made a few adjustments and put the game away.”
Erie’s Alex Pasquarelli and Kenzie cleaver each led the Red Devils with 7 points.
“I was glad we got to work on a few things I’ve been wanting to work on,” Overacker said.
Cherryvale’s win put its record at 11-3 overall on the season while Erie fell to 3-11.
Up Next
Cherryvale returns home to face Fredonia on Friday while Erie travels to face Bluestem in Leon.
Box Score
Cherryvale: 20 19 9 16 — 64
Erie: 8 12 11 10 — 41
Scoring
Erie: Alex Pasquarelli 7, Kinzie Cleaver 7, Zarien Collins 6, Maddie Smith 5, Kaeleigh Daniels 5, Skyller Hopper 4, Jacksen Powell 4, Taytum Olds 3
Cherryvale: Kelsi Lantz 28, Jailee Reister 21, Kadynce Forman 6, Alivia Kaiser 5, Jenni Bunyard 2, Bethany Umbarger 2
